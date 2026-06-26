Vinamilk Brings Its 50-Year Journey of Brand Transformation to Global Dairy Congress 2026

Relevance as the New Benchmark for Dairy

As the sole representative from Vietnam invited by the organizers to present at this year's congress, Vinamilk marked its 6th appearance at the event. Its keynote, titled "50 Years, One Purpose: Relentless Brand Transformation," reflected on how the company has continuously evolved over five decades to stay aligned with social change and consumer needs.

Speaking on this year's theme, Richard Hall, Chairman of the Global Dairy Congress, noted that the dairy industry is entering a new phase where growth is no longer measured solely by production scale or sales volume. Increasingly, success depends on a company's ability to create value that aligns with consumers' changing priorities.

For Vinamilk, this idea of relevance has been central to its development.

"Throughout 50 years of growth, one thing has never changed at Vinamilk: we always begin with the real needs of consumers," said Nguyen Quang Tri, Marketing Executive Director of Vinamilk. "Every stage of societal development brings new expectations around nutrition, health, and sustainability. We see continuous innovation to meet those needs as our responsibility."

Evolving with Consumers

While iconic products such as Ong Tho condensed milk once met the nutritional needs of generations of Vietnamese families, today's consumers are seeking more personalized nutrition solutions. Products such as Optimum Gold A2, Green Farm High Protein Fresh Milk, and Sure Prevent Gold reflect this shift, which is supported by recent Innova Market Insights research showing that nearly 60% of consumers are increasing their protein intake and 59% prioritize gut health, underscoring the company's commitment to delivering science-based nutrition solutions that meet the evolving needs of consumers.

Beyond nutrition, consumers increasingly value convenience and enjoyment. Products such as Green Farm Drinking Yogurt, SuSu Cheese Lollipops, and Vinamilk Gelato reflect this trend, combining nutritional benefits with everyday appeal. All of these products are rooted in the same principle: understanding consumers' evolving expectations.

Continuous Change, One Constant Mission

Vinamilk's story at GDC 2026 was not simply about how many times the company has changed, but why it continues to change.

From addressing basic nutritional needs in the post-war period to responding to today's demand for health, sustainability, and personalization, each stage of development has required the company to evolve alongside consumers.

As dairy companies worldwide seek to build lasting relationships with future generations, Vinamilk's experience demonstrates that adaptability is no longer optional, it is a prerequisite for sustainable growth.

After 50 years, the company's approach remains unchanged: continuously evolving in response to consumer needs while staying true to its mission of improving nutrition and creating lasting value for generations of Vietnamese consumers.

About Vinamilk

With a strong global network of partners, 16 factories, and 15 internationally certified farms, Vinamilk integrates advanced technology across its entire supply chain to preserve nutrition, ensure safety, and elevate product quality. Established in 1976, Vinamilk is not only Vietnam's No.1 dairy brand, but also exports to over 65 countries, ranks among the Top 36 global dairy companies by revenue, and is recognized as the No.1 most promising dairy brand in the world by Brand Finance.

For more information, visit www.vinamilk.com.vn/en.

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