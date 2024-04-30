Xinhua Silk Road: China's Shaanxi Blower Group makes brilliant appearance at Hannover Messe 2024

BEIJING, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hannover Messe 2024, an international industrial fair, was held from Monday to Friday in Hanover, Germany.

This year's exhibition attracted nearly 4,000 exhibitors from about 60 countries and regions, among which Chinese exhibitors accounted for 30 percent of total.

Photo shows that the exhibition booth of Shaanxi Blower (Group) Co., Ltd at the Hannover Messe 2024 held from April 22 to 26 in Hanover, Germany. (Source: Shaangu)

At the exhibition, Shaanxi Blower (Group) Co., Ltd ("Shaangu" for short) showcased a model named "low-carbon energy-saving smart energy interconnection island".

The model relies on a central control system and energy conversion equipment to achieve tailor-made scheduling of cold, heat, wind, water, electricity, and waste in scenarios such as municipal administration and industrial parks, thus reaching the goal of carbon emission reduction, said Fan Xiaolong, executive director of Shaangu Europe Research and Development Co., Ltd.

Shaangu has transformed from traditional manufacturer to system solutions and service providers in the field of distributed energy, with a history of over 50 years.

The company has provided green and smart solutions to multiple users in fields such as chemical industry, metallurgy, environmental protection, and air energy storage with its independently-innovated green distributed energy system.

The company owns core products with independent intellectual property rights, such as axial flow compressors, industrial steam turbines, and compressed air energy storage technology, which have been sold to more than 100 countries and regions worldwide.

Shaangu is a cutting-edge industry leader and a typical representative of the transformation from traditional equipment manufacturing to system solutions and service provisions in the field of distributed energy, said Yu Zhongchi, president of China Machinery Enterprise Management Association.

Established in 1947, the Hannover Messe is known as the "barometer" of global industrial technology development and is one of the most influential industrial exhibitions in the world.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/339949.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2401138/pic.jpg