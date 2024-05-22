Carl's Jr. to Expand into the U.K. and the Republic of Ireland under a New Master License Agreement with Boparan Restaurant Group

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. ("CKE") announced a new agreement with Boparan Restaurant Group ("BRG") to develop Carl's Jr.® restaurants in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland ("Territory"). This collaboration marks an exciting addition to CKE's growing list of international locations and will bring guests the big, bold flavors the brand is known for worldwide. Carl's Jr.'s crave-worthy menu includes over-the-top, juicy chargrilled burgers, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™, and Hand-Scooped Ice-Cream Shakes™.

Courtesy: CKE Restaurants Holdings

Under this agreement, BRG will open, operate, and franchise restaurants throughout the territory as the exclusive Carl's Jr. developer. This partnership further solidifies Carl's Jr.'s European presence which includes nearly 100 restaurants across Spain, France, Denmark, Turkey, and Switzerland.

"As part of our strategic growth plan, we've had our sights set on the U.K. and the Republic of Ireland for quite a while and are extremely excited to answer the international demand for our signature flavors," said Mike Woida, President of CKE International.

"Carl's Jr.'s international success speaks for itself. The brand offers fantastic food quality and brilliant innovation, and we look forward to replicating the born in California, 'Eat Like You Mean It' experience in the U.K." said Satnam Leihal, CEO of BRG. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences, and we look forward to introducing Carl's Jr. to the U.K. and Irish markets."

With a rich heritage and more than 80 years in business, the California-born restaurant chain is accelerating plans for global expansion. CKE currently operates more than 1,100 international restaurants in more than 35 countries around the world.

"BRG has a proven record of success and shares our vision for Carl's Jr. in the U.K. We look forward to serving our guests in the region as we continue our path toward global growth," Woida said.

For international franchise information visit https://carlsjrfranchising.com/international.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® restaurants, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic chargrilled burgers and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,600 franchised or company-operated restaurants domestically and more than 35 international markets and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

About Boparan Restaurant Group

BRG is one of the UK's leading restaurant companies, managing a diverse portfolio of well- known brands, including Slim Chickens, Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK), FishWorks, Carluccio's, Caffe Carluccio's, Giraffe, Ed's Easy Diner, and Cinnamon Collection. BRG has established itself as a key player in the food and beverage industry. Online: https://boparanrestaurantgroup.co.uk/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2417510/CKE_Restaurants_Holdings_Carl_s_Jr_Expansion.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2083541/CKE_Restaurants_Logo.jpg