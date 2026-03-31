Cellebrite Spring Release: New Industry-Leading Device Access and Multi-Cloud Expansion

Now offering access to the widest range of devices and operating systems and expanding availability of Corellium on Google Cloud

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced its Spring 2026 Release. The release expands device access capabilities across the widest range of iOS and Android devices and operating systems, including support for iPhone 17 and iOS 26, and brings Corellium availability to Google Cloud infrastructure, now in public preview.

Digital investigations now routinely span multiple devices, platforms and data types. The majority arrive locked when they enter digital forensics labs, and in North America that figure reaches 75%, putting time-sensitive evidence at risk without the right solution available.

MORE DATA SOURCES AND PRESERVED EVIDENCE

Cellebrite's mission protecting communities, nations and businesses is driven by constant innovation to lawfully access the devices, data sources and conditions investigators encounter in the field.

In addition to enhanced access capabilities covering a broader range of devices, Cellebrite's digital forensics customers can now benefit from Safeguard Mode, a new feature which is designed to streamline data capture and addresses the inactivity timers to quickly secure essential information in time-sensitive conditions.

In addition, Cellebrite now offers drone forensics that aims to enable extraction and analysis of critical data from dozens of the most prevalent unmanned aerial systems, including flight logs, video and geolocation artifacts. With portable, field-ready capabilities, teams can rapidly access drone data and view flight paths right at the point of collection.

"Investigators face more devices, more data types and more locked screens than ever before," said Ronnen Armon, chief products and technologies officer, Cellebrite. "This release keeps our access capabilities ahead of that curve, while expanding cloud options for organizations that need to test and secure mobile platforms, software across vehicles, and embedded systems."

AUTOMAKERS CAN VIRTUALLY TEST HARDWARE ON GOOGLE CLOUD

Protecting businesses means securing the software that powers the systems they build and operate.

Testing the multiple, interconnected digital systems and related software that help run today's motor vehicles is a massively complex and expensive undertaking. Maintaining the physical vehicles and associated hardware across generations, chipsets and configurations is challenging, particularly as vehicles become increasingly software enabled.

"The public preview availability of Corellium on Google Cloud Axion C4A metal instances reflects growing demand for Arm-based infrastructure to support complex development and security workloads," said Florian Haubner, Industry Architect Lead Automotive at Google Cloud. "We're excited to support Cellebrite's Corellium platform as it brings scalable, system-level validation to Google Cloud customers across mobile, embedded, and automotive environments."

Corellium by Cellebrite changes the dynamics for automakers, aiming to address an emerging use case for automotive and industrialized systems manufacturers. By virtualizing Arm-based systems at the hardware level, Corellium enables automotive software teams to recreate and test complete vehicle environments in the cloud, from low-level controllers and safety-critical systems to autonomous driving compute to in-cabin and infotainment applications, at the speed of real silicon, without maintaining physical infrastructure. Teams can scale testing across hundreds of system variations and identify vulnerabilities earlier in the development cycle.

BREAKTHROUGH INNOVATIONS AT C2C USER SUMMIT 2026

Join the C2C User Summit 2026, Cellebrite's annual user conference, in Washington, D.C., April 13–17, 2026 where Cellebrite will showcase Spring 2026 Release capabilities. The Company will also host a virtual event on April 29, 2026.

Visit the Corellium blog for more information on Google Cloud availability.

ABOUT CELLEBRITE

Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate nearly 3 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com/investors and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

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Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding new products, enhancements, and future performance, and are based on current assumptions and forecasts.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, among others, Cellebrite's ability to innovate and keep pace with technological change; customer adoption of its solutions; competition; reliance on third-party technologies; regulatory and compliance obligations; cybersecurity risks; and other factors affecting its business and operations, including those discussed in Cellebrite's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 3, 2026 which can be accessed for free at www.sec.gov.

Cellebrite undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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