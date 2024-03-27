How Does EVB Enhance EV Mobility at Valencia Airport, a Top 10 Spain Airport?

MADRID, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With growing global concerns about climate change, the adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Spain is swiftly increasing. Airports, as vital transportation hubs, are actively adapting to these trends by exploring innovative business models. In light of this, Valencia Airport in Spain has partnered with EVB (a sub-brand of Beny focusing on smart charging solutions) to establish a charging station equipped with 80 AC EV chargers and 4 DC EV chargers, offering convenient charging solutions. The successful execution of this project has revitalized the airport's operations and marked a significant stride in advancing electric mobility in Spain.

What are the details of the project?

Location: Valencia, Spain.

Products: The airport has incorporated 4 DC EV chargers BADC82-D and 80 AC EV chargers BCPC-D2N-P, offering a diverse range of charging options and catering to both rapid and slow energy replenishment.

Outcomes: The installation, testing, and operation of the charging station progressed seamlessly, with chargers strategically placed across the airport parking lot, ensuring convenient access for users. This not only elevates the airport's service standards but also fosters a positive impact on environmentally conscious travel.

What is known about Valencia Airport?

Situated in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia, Valencia Airport functions as a vital international hub, facilitating significant air traffic and logistical activities. Recent Aena data from 2023 indicates 9.95 million passenger movements, 82,000 aircraft operations, and 13.65 million tons of cargo throughput, ranking it among Spain's top ten busiest airports. With the surge in EVs, there's a growing demand for parking and charging amenities. To meet these needs, airport management is upgrading charging facilities to enhance service quality and accommodate evolving user preferences.

What prompts the need for charging?

Whether driven by convenience, cost efficiency, or adaptability, an increasing number of EV drivers opt to park at the airport and charge their EVs. Depending on the duration of parking, airport parking generally falls into distinct categories:

Long-term parking: Typically selected by travelers embarking on business trips or vacations, necessitating extended parking durations at the airport, spanning from 1 to 3 days, or even up to half a month to a month.

Short-term parking: Commonly chosen by passengers for dropping off or picking up friends or family members traveling by air, or for airport visitors, with parking durations typically lasting around 1 to 2 hours.

Other durations: Airport personnel also require parking accommodations, usually during their working hours.

How do EVB solutions meet user needs?

The EVB team engaged in extensive discussions with airport authorities and provided customized EV charging solutions for them, catering to various types of parking user groups:

For Long-term Parking:

Requirements: Users requiring extended parking durations prioritize remote control and management over charging speed. Additionally, considering the airport parking lot's commercial nature, space utilization and investment costs are critical factors.

Solutions: The EVB BCPC-D2N-P charger, equipped with dual sockets and two charging guns, facilitates simultaneous charging of two vehicles, optimizing space utilization. Each charging gun delivers a charging power of 7.4 kW, adequately meeting the needs of long-term parking users. Furthermore, its OCPP1.6J protocol compatibility enables users to remotely control the charger via a mobile app, allowing them to manage the charger from anywhere. Notably, these chargers feature a range of protective functions, enhancing charging safety and providing users with peace of mind even when away from home.

Short-term parking:

Requirements: Users who park at the airport for only 1 to 2 hours prioritize rapid power replenishment. For the airport, maximizing limited space and resources to accommodate more users, along with convenient maintenance, is crucial.

Solutions: The EVB BADC82-D floor-mounted DC fast charger boasts an impressive charging power of 82 kW, capable of swiftly replenishing 444 kW of mileage within one hour. Equipped with three charging guns, it enables simultaneous charging for three vehicles, eliminating wait times and maximizing resource utilization. With outstanding heat dissipation performance and multiple protection functions, it ensures the safety and reliability of the charging process. Moreover, its modular structure facilitates convenient installation and maintenance, ultimately reducing the airport's maintenance costs. Supporting payment methods such as PayPal and offline transactions, it offers users a convenient, secure, and flexible payment experience.

Other durations:

Requirements: Vary depending on specific circumstances.

Solutions: Airport staff can opt for AC chargers if the range is sufficient while choosing DC chargers if rapid replenishment is required, which all depends on their actual requirements.

What accomplishments have been achieved?

Enhanced service provision: The integration of 84 EVB EV chargers has augmented the airport's service capacity by 172 charging points, notably enhancing service quality and bolstering the airport's competitive edge.

Addressing diverse demands: These EV chargers offer a variety of charging power and modes, catering to the varied user requirements and enriching their overall experience.

Pioneering a novel approach: The airport has transitioned from a conventional business model to an innovative one. This project has not only boosted the utilization rate of the airport parking lot but has also expanded revenue streams, generating income from parking fees and charging tariffs.

Championing eco-friendly travel: The proliferation of charging stations encourages more passengers to opt for EVs, thereby reducing carbon emissions and championing environmental preservation.

Conclusion

Following the deployment of the charging station at Valencia Airport, frequent travelers by plane expressed their satisfaction, stating, "With the installation of charging stations at the airport, my range anxiety is eliminated, knowing that my car will be fully charged upon my return from business trips. Additionally, I can conveniently utilize the fast chargers to recharge my car when dropping off family members at the airport."

This project stands as a remarkable success, fulfilling user requirements, fostering sustainable development, enhancing company reputation, and, most importantly, offering valuable insights and experiences for future similar endeavors in EV charger projects. As the electric vehicle industry progresses, EVB remains committed to collaborating with more enterprises, continually introducing top-tier solutions, and ensuring users worldwide benefit from increasingly convenient and efficient charging experiences.

