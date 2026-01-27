Innovation Meets Athletics: Huawei and Eliud Kipchoge Introduce Next-Generation Running Watch

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 5, 2026, The dsm-firmenich Running Team, home to marathon icon Eliud Kipchoge, announced a revolutionary partnership with Huawei. As their official technology partner, Huawei joins forces with this unparalleled squad—known as the world's most formidable running team—to elevate the spirit of running, inspire widespread passion for the sport, and advocate for smarter training methods. Alex Huang, CMO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, commented: "By combining Huawei's expertise in smart wearable technology with the team's deep performance knowledge, we aim to deliver meaningful insights that benefit not only elite athletes, but runners of all levels around the world."

Widely regarded as a living legend among runners worldwide, Kipchoge's career is nothing short of iconic. His groundbreaking achievement of completing a marathon in 1 hour, 59 minutes, and 40 seconds shattered the elusive two-hour barrier—a historic milestone that redefined the limits of human capabilities and embodied his belief that "No Human Is Limited." For him, running transcends elitism; it's a universal pursuit open to all, regardless of age or distance goals. To run, is to be free. To run is to be healthy. To run together is to be united. That is why the next chapter of Eliud's career is about creating a global movement of runners.

To champion a universal passion for running, Kipchoge seeks a globally influential partner with cutting-edge technology and a vast user network—Huawei stands out as the perfect match. For over 12 years, Huawei has been at the forefront of the health and fitness sector shipping over 200 million wearable devices worldwide by June 2025[1] and leading global shipments in the first three quarters of that year. Thanks to its commitment to innovation and massive user community, Huawei embodies the essence of running excellence. Its state-of-the-art solutions offer Kipchoge and his team invaluable insights like precise training data and scientific load evaluations, empowering elite runners to break through boundaries and redefine what's possible.

This collaboration comes with a striking revelation—Huawei is set to unveil a cutting-edge professional running watch, marking their return to this arena five years after the debut of the first-gen HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner in 2021. In this time, Huawei has meticulously honed its technological edge: the TruSense system delivers unparalleled precision, responsiveness, and comprehensiveness in health and fitness tracking; the Sunflower positioning system represents a quantum leap in positioning accuracy; rigorous testing involving over 100 runners ensures race performance predictions exceed 97% in accuracy[2], while a fatigue assessment machine learning model empowers athletes to train smarter. Adding further credibility, elite runners like Kipchoge and Joshua Cheptegei will contribute real-world insights from training and race days, driving iterative improvements in algorithms and features to craft devices that genuinely resonate with the needs of runners.

This cutting-edge running watch arrives to address a longstanding challenge in the market—bridging the gap between high-end functionality and user-friendly design. While most existing models cater exclusively to elite runners with intricate features that overwhelm casual users, Huawei leverages its extensive 3C technology expertise to create a versatile solution. Designed to satisfy the rigorous demands of seasoned runners while remaining accessible to beginners, it also doubles as a comprehensive health management tool for the general population. By eliminating barriers and seamlessly blending professional athletic performance with accessible health tracking, Huawei empowers everyone passionate about living fully to embrace the joy and vitality of running.

