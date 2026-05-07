Seminole Hard Rock Casino Named Official Miami World Cup 2026™ Host City Supporter

Full press release

MIAMI, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The FIFA World Cup 2026™ Miami Host Committee today announced a landmark collaboration naming Seminole Hard Rock Casino as an Official Miami World Cup 2026™ Host City Supporter, strengthening Miami's platform as a global destination for sport, culture, and world-class entertainment.

FIFA World Cup 2026™ Miami Host Committee names Seminole Hard Rock Casino as an Official Miami World Cup 2026™ Host City Supporter Seminole Hard Rock Casino will create memorable fan experiences in Miami that capture the energy and global spirit of the FIFA World Cup

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 unites the world together through sport, and the team at Seminole Hard Rock Casino could not be prouder to welcome fans to Florida as an Official Miami World Cup 2026 Host City Supporter," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming, and member of the Miami Host Committee Board of Directors. "With our destination minutes from the local excitement at Miami Stadium, we are uniquely positioned to extend the fandom beyond the pitch and make the experience extraordinary for those traveling to South Florida for the tournament."

As an Official Miami World Cup 2026 Host City Supporter, Seminole Hard Rock Casino will host a pop-up experience at the FIFA Fan Festival™ Miami at Bayfront Park from June 13 to July 5, 2026, where fans can engage with the brand, sign up for the Unity Rewards program, and enjoy surprise promotions and live entertainment.

Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood will host themed events and fan programming, extending tournament excitement beyond the stadium, and will support the Miami Host Committee's Mobility Plan through an expanded shuttle network to Miami Stadium.

"Seminole Hard Rock Casino has always been about bringing people together through the power of music, entertainment, and unforgettable experiences," said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment & Brand Management for Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. "As soccer fans gather in Florida for the FIFA World Cup 2026, we are thrilled to be part of the celebration and to create memorable fan experiences in Miami that capture the energy and global spirit of this historic event."

"Hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026 is about more than matches, it is about creating a complete destination experience for fans," said Rodney Barreto, Chairman of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Miami Host Committee. "Seminole Hard Rock Casino's leadership in hospitality, live entertainment, and gaming will play an important role in energizing the region and extending the celebration throughout South Florida, helping us deliver an unforgettable experience for fans from around the world."

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