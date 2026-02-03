Alliance for tomorrow: tesa, ZEISS, Saint-Gobain Sekurit, and Hyundai Mobis unite to revolutionize windshield display technology

New one-stop solution: Production-ready holographic windshield displays for OEMs

Smart windshields: Holography turns glass into transparent info- and infotainment interfaces

Industrialization by 2029: Alliance ensures reliable, cost-efficient series production

NORDERSTEDT, Germany, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- tesa, international manufacturer of innovative adhesive tapes and self-adhesive product solutions, ZEISS, Saint-Gobain Sekurit, and Hyundai Mobis announce the formation of a visionary "QuadAlliance". Together, they are shaping the entire value chain for automotive holographic windshield displays (HWD), offering a fast one-stop solution: from concept design, mastering, and replication of holographic optical elements (HOE) to windshield lamination, PGU technology (picture generation unit), and HMI integration (human-machine interface).

Within this alliance, the partners are driving development and meeting the industry's growing demand for new display and infotainment formats that will define the mobility of tomorrow.

One-stop solution – production-ready holographic windshield displays for OEMs. Windshields become transparent, interactive information interfaces.

Turning windshields into smart, transparent interfaces

Today's intelligent vehicles face several cockpit challenges: critical driving information is often outside the driver's direct line of sight, and interior screens compete for space. Additional hardware can increase energy consumption and weight, while also creating visual clutter. Meanwhile, drivers expect intuitive and distinctive in-car experiences, but conventional displays limit image size and design flexibility. Holographic windshield displays solve these challenges and transform the windshield into a transparent, interactive information interface. With combined expertise, tesa, ZEISS, Saint-Gobain Sekurit, and Hyundai Mobis will bring this solution into series production.

It enables:

Ultra-large, high-transparency display: >92% HOE transmittance; more flexible sizing vs. PHUD Unmatched design freedom: <1.5L compact package; flexible PGU placement; adaptable to curved surfaces Superior brightness & clarity: >10,000 nit luminance (visible in direct sunlight); RGB display Future-proof performance: Support 4K resolution and even beyond, as PGU technology evolves Enhanced safety, comfort & privacy: In-line-of-sight display; flexible eyebox design for distraction control & visibility; dual eyebox capability for shared content Redefined Efficiency: Enhanced light-use efficiency and big weight reduction; reduced CO₂ emissions

A comprehensive supply chain for HWD industrialization

The shared ambition of the partners is to initiate the production of holographic windshield displays by 2029. To this end, the partners are aligning their roadmaps, development resources, and qualification processes to ensure that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) can access a validated, industrially proven technology platform.

By closely coordinating their respective strengths — from HOE mastering and replication to high-performance adhesive and lamination solutions and automotive-grade system integration — the four companies are streamlining interfaces along the value chain. This reduces the complexity of development for OEMs, shortens project lead times, and supports a predictable, de-risked path to series production.

"Automotive glass is evolving from a passive surface into a dynamic gateway for immersive experiences. By leveraging the strengths of our global alliance and integrating tesa's extensive process and material expertise, we offer customers a one-stop solution that integrates seamlessly into their processes. Windshields are being transformed into transparent, holographic interfaces, redefining the connection between drivers, their vehicles, and the world around them. I am excited by the possibilities this partnership unlocks, as together we will set new standards in display design and scale these innovations globally." Dr. Ingrid Sebald, Chief Technology Officer, tesa SE.

Benchmark for quality robustness and flexibility

The "QuadAlliance" will set new standards for quality and reliability in holographic windshield displays. All partners are trusted suppliers with proven automotive expertise. Integrated supply chains ensure security and scalability, while OEMs retain flexibility to choose and integrate partners. The partners combine advanced technology, industrial readiness, and supply chain resilience for a fast, dependable transformation of windshields into smart display surfaces.

Appendix:

Allocation of roles within the cooperation:

ZEISS : With its 40 years of expertise in holography and in-depth know-how from lithography, ZEISS provides optical design and master development of holographic film.

: With its 40 years of expertise in holography and in-depth know-how from lithography, ZEISS provides optical design and master development of holographic film. tesa : Renowned for process and material innovation, tesa ensures reliable and precise mass replication of holographic films.

: Renowned for process and material innovation, tesa ensures reliable and precise mass replication of holographic films. Saint-Gobain Sekurit : Leader in innovative glazing systems, seamlessly integrating holographic films into windshield glass.

: Leader in innovative glazing systems, seamlessly integrating holographic films into windshield glass. Hyundai Mobis: Expert in advanced HMI and system integration, delivering exceptional display performance with cutting-edge PGU technology.

About tesa SE

As a multinational company, tesa develops innovative adhesive tapes and self-adhesive product solutions for various industries, commercial customers, and end consumers. There are already more than 7,000 tesa adhesive solutions that help improve the work, products or lives of our customers. Today, the focus is on sustainability and energy-saving processes. tesa invests in the development of environmentally friendly products and solvent-free manufacture processes as well as in the use of renewable energy sources at its locations.

tesa is active in 100 countries and operates plants in Germany, Italy, China, the USA, and in Vietnam. Around three quarters of the tesa Group's sales (2024: EUR 1.7 billion euro) are generated by applications for industries. Together with its international clients, tesa develops innovations that are customized at product and process level. tesa counts among the world's leading manufacturers of adhesive solutions. Since 2001, tesa SE is an independent 100% affiliate of Beiersdorf AG (i.e., NIVEA, Eucerin, la prairie) with approx. 5,400 employees today.

