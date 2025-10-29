ADDISON, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Authentix, a pioneer in Nano Optic Security Feature Technologies, today announced it has signed a Cooperation and License Agreement with LEONHARD KURZ, one of the world's largest advanced high security feature manufacturing companies.

This milestone confirms that QUANTUM stripe™, Authentix patented nano optic technology is now fully proven for volume manufacturing and available to the Currency market, marking a major inflection point for the industry.

Authentix Inc. Signs Cooperation and License Agreement with LEONHARD KURZ Stiftung & Co. KG. to Deliver High-Volume Production of QUANTUM stripe™

Following successful technical validation for scaled manufacturing of the QUANTUM stripe nano optic feature, the partnership is focused on finalising full supply and commercial terms to meet growing global demand.

The Agreement unites Authentix breakthrough nano optic innovation with KURZ´ world-class production capacity, ensuring reliable, high-volume supply for banknote customers.

"With the manufacturing process validated and capacity secured, we are moving from innovation to full market impact," said Alan Newman, Chief Product Officer of Authentix.

"This collaboration sets a new benchmark for the currency industry and ensures customers can access our technology at significant scale."

The parties expect to complete definitive supply and commercial agreements soon, enabling immediate market deployment and long-term growth for this advanced cutting-edge technology.

About Authentix: As the authority in authentication solutions, Authentix brings traceability to today's complex global supply chains. For over 25 years, Authentix has provided clients with physical and software-enabled solutions to detect, mitigate, and prevent illicit trading activity for currency, excise taxable goods, and branded consumer products. Headquartered in Addison, Texas USA, Authentix, Inc. has offices in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Africa serving clients worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.authentix.com Authentix® is a registered trademark of Authentix, Inc.

About LEONHARD KURZ: KURZ Banknote Security provides the essential element to banknote security. Bringing together the ultimate combination of unique technologies, proven billions of times over on banknotes around the globe. Next to its proprietary and proven KINEGRAM® technology, KURZ produces security foils for select third parties in its dedicated, state-of-the-art Production Site in Sulzbach-Rosenberg, Germany. The KURZ Group employs over 5´500 employees in more than 30 countries and is active in a wide variety of markets. For more information about our banknote solutions, visit www.kurz-banknotes.com for more information about the KURZ Group visit www.kurz-world.com

