BAIC FOTON eView Connect Makes a Strong Debut in Thailand, Pioneering a New Paradigm for Green Logistics in Southeast Asia

BEIJING, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CP FOTON recently held an official launch event in Bangkok, Thailand, to unveil its eView Connect new energy van. Senior executives from the CP Group and Foton International, along with the first batch of customers, strategic partners, financial partners, national dealers, and local media, were all in attendance to witness this significant milestone in BAIC FOTON's journey toward the electrification of commercial vehicles in Southeast Asia.

The Thai government is fully committed to advancing the green transition, and the "30@30" target proposed by the National Electric Vehicle Policy Committee has become a guiding principle for the industry.

Addressing the current state of local charging infrastructure in Thailand, the eView Connect is equipped with CATL's third-generation liquid-cooled battery, featuring a 2C charging rate. It offers two battery capacity options—50.23 kWh and 66.67 kWh—and supports both AC slow charging and DC fast charging. The battery comes with an extended warranty of 8 years or 400,000 kilometers. In the future, the company plans to explore the development of a battery-swapping version based on customer usage scenarios. Additionally, this model is built on a brand-new all-electric platform and features comprehensive upgrades in smart configurations and NVH performance systems, significantly enhancing comfort.

At the launch event, CP FOTON delivered its first batch of vehicles to five local companies in the logistics, retail, and leasing sectors. At the same time, it signed a memorandum of understanding for strategic cooperation with Spark EV and Huawei.

Partnership with Spark EV: Spark EV is Thailand's fastest-growing charging network operator with a leading ultra-fast charging station network, positioned around "fully liquid-cooled ultra-fast charging + a backbone network of gas stations + nationwide 50km coverage." The two companies will collaborate to focus on building charging stations for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicle trunk logistics.

Deep Collaboration with Huawei: Leveraging Huawei's world-leading ultra-fast charging technology—Huawei is not only a strategic technology partner of Spark EV, but its fully liquid-cooled ultra-fast charging solutions have already been deployed on a large scale in Bangkok, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, and other locations across Thailand, playing a pivotal role in accelerating the electrification of Thailand's automotive sector.

Founded in 2019, CP FOTON has achieved sound local production and product layout. As a key milestone of BAIC FOTON's internationalization drive, this launch will take Thailand as a hub to improve full-range services, and boost low-carbon development of logistics across the Asia-Pacific region.