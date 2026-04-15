Bybit CEO Ben Zhou on Trust, AI, and the New Financial Platform at Paris Blockchain Week 2026

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What will it take to build a financial system that billions of people can trust — and barely notice?

That question set the tone for a fireside chat titled "Trust, Technology, and Transformation: Building the New Financial Platform for a Tokenized Economy", where Bybit Co-founder and CEO Ben Zhou took the stage at Paris Blockchain Week 2026 to outline a future where finance becomes more intelligent, more accessible, and ultimately, invisible.

Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit, speaks with Brian McGleenon of BeInCrypto during a fireside chat at Paris Blockchain Week 2026 on April 15, 2026.

Rather than focusing on price cycles or short-term trends, Zhou framed the industry's next chapter as a fundamental redesign of financial infrastructure — one driven by the convergence of artificial intelligence, programmable assets, and regulatory clarity.

From Interfaces to Intelligence: The Rise of Agentic Finance

Zhou challenged the conventional idea of how users interact with financial platforms. In the future, he suggested, users may not interact with platforms at all.

"We've introduced AI agent accounts that allow clients to create sub-accounts for AI to interact, execute strategies, and access market data," Zhou shared. "Agentic payments are becoming a major theme — and we're just at the beginning."

Instead of manually navigating markets, users can delegate tasks to AI agents — systems that interpret data, execute decisions, and optimize outcomes in real time. Today, these applications are largely focused on analytics and data access. Tomorrow, they may redefine execution itself.

The implication is profound: the interface disappears, and intelligence takes its place.

The Quiet Transformation of Finance

While much of the public narrative still centers on "crypto," Zhou pointed to a quieter, more consequential shift already underway.

Traditional financial institutions are not entering the space through speculation — they are integrating blockchain as infrastructure. Stablecoins, in particular, are emerging as the bridge, enabling faster payments, more efficient settlement, and global liquidity access.

In many cases, Zhou noted, these institutions are building on crypto rails without embracing the label itself.

This signals a turning point: crypto is no longer an alternative system — it is becoming part of the foundation.

Trust Is the Real Product

For Zhou, the defining constraint — and opportunity — is not technology, but trust.

"The regulatory framework has become significantly clearer in recent years. Jurisdictions like the UAE are setting the pace by actively welcoming innovation and providing structured pathways for growth."

From Europe's structured approach to the evolving stance in the United States and the United Kingdom, regulatory clarity is no longer a barrier — it is becoming a catalyst.

As rules solidify, institutions follow. And as institutions enter, the system begins to mature.

A System That Works Without Being Seen

Zhou closed with a perspective that reframed the industry's ultimate goal:

"This is not about replacing existing financial systems, but enhancing them. Our focus is on building infrastructure that makes financial services more accessible, efficient, and intuitive for users globally."

The end state, he suggested, is not a world where users think about blockchain, wallets, or even platforms — but one where financial services simply work, seamlessly embedded into everyday life.

In that future, trust is built into the system, intelligence operates in the background, and technology fades from view.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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