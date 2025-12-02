DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, and Mantle, the high-performance distribution and liquidity layer for real-world assets, today announced a strategic partnership led by TokenLogic with Aave to advance decentralized finance (DeFi) accessibility and unlock new onchain liquidity channels for users worldwide.

Bybit, Mantle, and Aave Partner to Bring Institutional-Grade DeFi Liquidity Onchain at Global Scale

Under this collaboration, Aave will launch on Mantle Network, bringing the industry's most trusted decentralized lending protocols to a scalable, low-cost, EVM-compatible Layer-2 built for institutional-grade applications and real-world assets. This integration will enable users to supply, borrow, and access tokenized assets powered by Mantle's fast-growing DeFi, RWA, stablecoin, and restaking ecosystems.

The partnership deepens the alignment between Mantle and Bybit, uniting protocol-level innovation with global exchange distribution. With Bybit acting as the Global Liquidity Bridge, the collaboration will strengthen liquidity pathways between centralized and decentralized venues with future plans to explore a variety of product offerings on the exchange including but not limited to asset listing, on-chain earn products, etc., subject to regulatory approval and market readiness.



Unlocking a New Era of Onchain Capital Efficiency

Aave's deployment on Mantle establishes a powerful foundation for scalable and composable DeFi strategies, unlocking new liquidity routes that benefit both individual and institutional participants.

Mantle's Layer-2 infrastructure enhances the efficiency of Aave's lending pools by reducing transaction costs and latency while supporting high-throughput market activity.

Bybit's global exchange infrastructure complements this expansion by offering direct connectivity between centralized liquidity, collateral management, and onchain DeFi markets, providing an integrated pathway for over 70 million users worldwide.

As part of the partnership, MNT-based yield incentive programs will be introduced within Aave pools. These incentives aim to reward early participation, strengthen asset utilization, and catalyze healthy liquidity formation within the Mantle ecosystem.

"This partnership represents a major step toward making decentralized finance truly scalable and globally accessible," said Emily Bao, Key Advisor at Mantle.. "By combining Aave's proven liquidity engine with Mantle's high-performance Layer-2 and Bybit's worldwide market reach, we are building a unified financial experience that bridges CEX liquidity with the next generation of on-chain markets."

"Bringing Aave to Mantle reinforces our mission to make high-performance DeFi infrastructure accessible to all," said Emily. "Together with Bybit, we are creating a more connected liquidity environment - one where users and institutions can engage with decentralized markets confidently, efficiently, and at global scale. This collaboration sets the stage for deeper integrations and future market opportunities."

"This deployment on Mantle, together with Bybit's global distribution, connects institutional-grade infrastructure with Aave's deep, 24/7 liquidity," said Stani Kulechov, Founder of Aave Labs. "By bringing Aave's lending markets to Mantle's high-performance network with direct access to Bybit's exchange, this integration makes transparent, onchain finance available at global scale for institutions worldwide."

"Deploying Aave on Mantle represents an important milestone in expanding our protocol across high-throughput networks to make DeFi win," said Matthew Graham, Founder and CEO at TokenLogic. "We're excited to see a lot more users benefit from the efficiencies and new liquidity sources unlocked through this integration with Mantle and Bybit."

Advancing the Future of Integrated On-chain Finance

The partnership between Bybit, Mantle and Aave represents a decisive move towards a more unified, liquid, and accessible on-chain financial system. By combining Aave's protocol security, Mantle's execution performance and Bybit's global distribution, the collaboration lays the foundation for the next phase of scalable DeFi infrastructure where capital can move seamlessly between centralized platforms and decentralized protocols.

Together, the partners aim to accelerate global DeFi adoption and deliver a frictionless financial environment for retail users, builders, and institutions across the world.

About Mantle

Mantle positions itself as the premier distribution layer and gateway for institutions and TradFi to connect with on-chain liquidity and access real-world assets, powering how real-world finance flows.

With over $4B+ in community-owned assets, Mantle combines credibility, liquidity and scalability with institutional-grade infrastructure to support large-scale adoption. The ecosystem is anchored by $MNT within Bybit, and built out through core ecosystem projects like mETH, fBTC, MI4 and more. This is complemented by Mantle Network's partnerships with leading issuers and protocols such as Ethena USDe, Ondo USDY, OP-Succinct and EigenLayer.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

About Aave

Aave is the world's largest and most trusted decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, with $55 billion in deposits and over $23 billion in active loans. Built entirely on blockchain software and governed by its community of AAVE token holders, Aave operates as a global savings and borrowing network where people can earn by depositing crypto or stablecoins, borrow instantly using crypto as collateral, save and grow assets automatically, and swap tokens directly in the platform. Everything runs on transparent smart contracts, with no banks, no paperwork, and 24/7 open access worldwide. Visit at Aave.com

About TokenLogic

TokenLogic is a pioneer in non-custodial asset management and on-chain growth solutions, empowering individuals and institutions to maximize the potential of decentralized finance. As an Aave Service Provider, TokenLogic delivers specialized expertise across treasury management, protocol analytics, and GHO growth initiatives, to strengthen and scale the adoption of Aave's GHO stablecoin and the broader Aave Protocol liquidity ecosystem. Built on principles of transparency, security, and user autonomy, TokenLogic designs smart-contract–driven strategies that enable users to retain full control of their assets while accessing sophisticated yield and liquidity management. The company continues to expand its suite of products across major DeFi ecosystems, redefining how capital moves and grows on-chain.

