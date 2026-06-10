Cereals Canada Launches the 2026 Growing Season Progress Report

WINNIPEG, MB, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With Canada's 2026 spring wheat crop underway, Cereals Canada has resumed regular updates to its interactive Growing Season Progress Report. The report will continue to be updated bi-weekly until harvest is complete across all three Prairie provinces.

Matilda van Aggelen Introduces the 2026 Growing Season Progress Report Speed Speed

"The Growing Season Progress Report provides timely insights into Western Canadian wheat production, including environmental factors that may influence crop development and quality," says Matilda van Aggelen, market and trade specialist. "We encourage global and domestic customers and members of the value chain to visit the report for regular updates on the 2026 Prairie wheat crop as the season progresses."

Cereals Canada collaborates with provincial departments of agriculture in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba throughout the growing season to collect information on seeding progress, crop conditions and quality, and harvest activity for spring wheat. This information is compiled and presented in an interactive, user-friendly format featuring maps, provincial highlights, and links to detailed crop reports. Historical data from previous years is also available to support comparisons and trend analysis.

"With most of Canada's spring wheat production concentrated in the Prairies, the report offers global buyers a clear view of how the crop is developing from seeding through harvest," says van Aggelen. "Customers around the world value transparent, up-to-date information, and the Growing Season Progress Report makes it easy to access everything in one place."

Try it now: https://cerealscanada.ca/growing-season-progress/

About Cereals Canada

Cereals Canada is the national, not-for-profit, industry association representing the Canadian cereal grains value chain. We value relationships and work with government and stakeholders to provide timely, expert technical information and deliver best-in-class customer experience. We are dedicated to supporting the Canadian cereals value chain including farmers, exporters, developers, processors, and our customers around the world with a focus on trade, science, and sustainability.

For further information, please contact: Ellen Pruden, Vice-President, Communications and Value Chain Relations, E: [email protected], C: 204-479-0166