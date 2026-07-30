Continuity Biosciences Appoints Vicky Papoutsis to Board of Directors

Business development and corporate strategy executive joins Board as Company advances its clinical programs and partnering activity

BRADENTON, Fla., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuity Biosciences today announced the appointment of Vicky Papoutsis to its Board of Directors. Vicky brings more than 25 years of biopharmaceutical business development and corporate strategy experience to the Board as the Company advances its clinical and preclinical programs and expands its partnering activity.

The appointment comes at an important stage as Continuity Biosciences moves from platform development into clinical execution. With its lead pancreatic cancer program now in the clinic and additional programs advancing across the portfolio, the Company is increasing its focus on strategic partnerships. Vicky joins the Board with direct experience structuring the licensing and corporate development transactions, closely aligning with Continuity's expanding strategic partnering activities.

Vicky currently serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer at TerSera Therapeutics. Over a career spanning more than 25 years, she has led licensing, mergers and acquisitions, international operations and corporate strategy initiatives across the biopharmaceutical industry. She has negotiated more than 30 strategic transactions over the course of her career and built three successful private equity-backed biosciences startups.

"I've had the privilege of working with Vicky on multiple transactions over the years and have long admired her professionalism, strategic judgment, and extraordinary ability to create value through partnerships," said Robert Whitehead, Co-Founder and Executive Chair of Continuity Biosciences. "As we advance our clinical and preclinical programs and expand our strategic partnering activities, Vicky's experience will be invaluable. We are delighted to welcome her to Continuity."

"I am honored to join the Continuity Biosciences Board of Directors at such a pivotal time in the Company's development," said Papoutsis. "Continuity has assembled an outstanding management team, scientific advisors, and Board while building an innovative portfolio of precision drug delivery technologies across multiple therapeutic areas. I look forward to supporting the Company's long-term strategy, helping expand its strategic partnerships, and contributing to its missions of improving outcomes for patients."

Papoutsis' appointment adds deep business development and transaction experience to a Board deliberately assembled to provide expertise across biotechnology innovation, pharmaceutical development, healthcare delivery, corporate governance, finance, operations, regulatory affairs, and strategic business development.

"Collectively, our Board members have founded biotechnology companies, developed and commercialized innovative medicines, led globally recognized healthcare organizations, built iconic consumer brands, advised the life sciences industry's leading companies, managed billions of dollars of investments, and executed transformational strategic transactions," Whitehead said. "That combined experience gives Continuity Biosciences an extraordinary foundation as we pursue our mission of transforming how medicines are delivered."

Continuity is advancing a portfolio of precision drug delivery platforms designed to administer therapies locally, continuously, and over extended periods. Its technologies span intratumoral drug delivery for solid tumors, nanofluidic implants for sustained local release, subcutaneous long-acting implants, implantable devices for cell therapy, and microneedle systems for intradermal precision delivery. The Company's pipeline includes programs in oncology, Type 1 diabetes, endocrinology, HIV prevention, and medical aesthetics, supported by collaborations with leading academic institutions, scientific advisors, and strategic partners.

About Continuity Biosciences

Continuity Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision drug delivery platforms for the local, sustained, and precisely controlled administration of therapeutics. The Company's programs span oncology, Type 1 diabetes, endocrinology, HIV prevention, and medical aesthetics. For more information, visit continuitybiosciences.com.

About the Board of Directors

Michael Fowler, investment and operations executive and Chief Executive Officer of Affordable Housing Partners, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary, with decades of experience in tax-advantaged investments, real estate development, and affordable housing finance.

Vicky Papoutsis, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer at TerSera Therapeutics, recognized throughout the industry for her leadership in strategic licensing, corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, and pharmaceutical partnerships.

Monica Reed, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Great Lakes Region, bringing extensive experience leading one of the nation's premier integrated healthcare systems and providing invaluable insight into healthcare delivery, clinical operations, and patient care.

Josephine M. Torrente, former Partner at Hyman, Phelps & McNamara, P.C., one of the nation's premier healthcare and FDA law firms, where she counseled pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies on complex regulatory, transactional, and corporate governance matters.

Ramakrishna (Krishna) Venugopalan, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, an accomplished pharmaceutical executive with extensive leadership experience in research and development, product innovation, and global pharmaceutical strategy. Most recently, Dr. Venugopalan led combination product drug development initiatives at AbbVie.

Allen Weiss, former President of Worldwide Operations for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, internationally recognized for building one of the world's most admired customer service and operational organizations.

Robert Whitehead, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, a serial biotechnology entrepreneur who has founded, financed, and led multiple successful life sciences companies through clinical development, commercialization, and strategic transactions. He currently serves as Chairman of Sprout Pharmaceuticals, recognized by TIME as one of the 10 Most Influential Health and Life Sciences Companies of 2026.