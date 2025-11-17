DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Global (LSE: DAR), the London-listed luxury real estate developer and The Trump Organization proudly unveil two historic milestones, the debut of Trump International Hotel Maldives, the brand's first property in the Maldives, and the launch of the world's first tokenized hotel development tied to the project.

DAR GLOBAL AND THE TRUMP ORGANIZATION ANNOUNCE TWO GLOBAL FIRSTS: TRUMP INTERNATIONAL HOTEL MALDIVES AND THE WORLD’S FIRST TOKENIZED HOTEL DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

This pioneering collaboration not only brings the Trump brand to one of the world's most exclusive destinations but also introduces an unprecedented financial innovation, tokenizing the development of a luxury hospitality project for the first time. Unlike previous models that tokenize completed assets, this initiative tokenizes the development phase itself, offering investors the opportunity to participate in a high-growth, premium real estate project from inception.

Located just 25 minutes by speedboat from Malé, the Trump International Hotel Maldives will feature approximately 80 ultra-luxury beach and overwater villas designed for discerning global travelers seeking the highest levels of privacy, exclusivity, and sophistication. The resort is set to open by the end of 2028.

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, commented: "We are delighted to bring the Trump brand to the Maldives in collaborationwith Dar Global. This development will not only redefine luxury in the region but also set a new benchmark for innovation in real estate investment through tokenization."

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, added: "Dar Global continues to push boundaries, from developing world-class destinations to pioneering new investment structures. Tokenizing the development of Trump International Hotel Maldives marks a global first that blends luxury, innovation, and technology in a way that will transform how the world invests in hospitality."

This project reinforces Dar Global's reputation as a forward-thinking global developer and expands The Trump Organization's legacy of excellence into one of the world's most aspirational destinations, ushering in a new era where luxury meets innovation.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2824529/Dar_Global.jpg