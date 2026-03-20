BEIJING, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global PV industry enters 2026 amid cost pressure, policy shifts, and accelerating technology transitions, TOPCon has emerged as the foundation of today's solar manufacturing, accounting for most new module production worldwide. As deployment scales, the industry is now grappling with a new set of questions: how to balance efficiency gains with long-term reliability? How to manage cost pressure and material constraints?

Decoding TOPCon: A JA Solar-University of New South Wales Dialogue on the Future of PV Speed Speed

To explore these questions, JA Solar just released the latest episode of JA Solar Power Talk, its global, scenario-driven webinar series that convenes experts across the PV value chain for in-depth dialogue on frontier technologies, standards, and real-world applications. The new episode, "TOPCon & Beyond: Insights from the Solar Frontier," features a conversation between Dr. Zi Ouyang, President of Product and Solution R&D Centre and Chief Technology Officer of JA Solar, and Professor Bram Hoex, Deputy Head (Research) at University of New South Wales.

The discussion examines why TOPCon rapidly became the industry's mainstream cell architecture, highlighting its advantages in efficiency, manufacturability, and energy yield in operating environments. The discussion also addresses critical challenges facing TOPCon today, including raw material cost pressure, metallization and reliability risks, and the need for more robust testing frameworks as the technology moves deeper into large-scale deployment. Looking ahead, the conversation explores pathways beyond TOPCon, including tandem architectures, recyclability and circularity, system-level optimization, and emerging application frontiers.

"TOPCon is no longer an emerging technology, it is now the foundation of today's PV industry," said Dr. Ouyang. "The next phase of competition will be defined by how well we translate efficiency gains into reliable, bankable performance in real-world conditions, while preparing responsibly for the technologies that will follow."

Professor Hoex noted that while TOPCon offers a balance between performance and industrial scalability, long-term reliability will increasingly differentiate manufacturers. Closer collaboration between industry and research institutions is essential to address degradation mechanisms, testing standards, and sustainability challenges as new cell architectures are introduced.

Building on prior episodes, JA Solar Power Talk brings together voices from manufacturing, research, materials, and testing to foster open knowledge exchange on frontier technologies and multi-scenario applications. The series aims to support more informed technology decisions and accelerate the industry's transition toward high-efficiency, resilient, and sustainable PV solutions, with a lineup of further expert conversations to be released later this year.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyZ-uBR7IJc