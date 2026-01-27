DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today launched the expansion of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) that will consolidate its status as the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), while also reinforcing Dubai's allure as the region's preferred business and lifestyle destination.

Dubai announces largest demand-led expansion of a financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia - with a total gross floor area of 17.7mn sq.ft.

DIFC Zabeel District is the largest demand-led expansion of a financial centre in the region, encompassing a massive site area of 7.1mn sq. ft and total gross floor area of 17.7mn sq. ft. The estimated gross development value exceeds AED 100bn (USD 27.2bn).

This expansion will see Dubai's financial centre significantly scale its footprint to accommodate more than 42,000 companies and a workforce exceeding 125,000, reinforcing Dubai's position at the forefront of the global financial ecosystem.

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, commented: "This expansion will redefine the financial industry in the MEASA region, and fast-track DIFC's contribution to Dubai's economic growth. DIFC Zabeel District will create unparalleled opportunities and firmly entrench Dubai's position as a global financial leader and as a launchpad for the future of finance."

DIFC is currently the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all business sectors, yet at the heart of this vision is the cultivation of a distinct identity, establishing DIFC Zabeel District as a dynamic destination that appeals to both investors and Dubai residents.

The DIFC Zabeel District expansion has over 1mn sq.ft. allocated to the world's largest innovation hub and the world's first purpose-built AI campus designed to meet the future needs of over 6,000 businesses and 30,000 tech specialists, enabling breakthroughs in AI development and commercial innovation.

DIFC will be positioned as the UAE's leading global destination for further and higher education. The DIFC Academy will grow 10-fold to 370,000 sq.ft. with capacity for 50,000 learners annually.

The expansion will also feature an first-of-its-kind art pavilion deepening DIFC's standing as Dubai's home to art and culture.

Consisting of six phases, DIFC Zabeel District is expected to welcome the public in 2030 with the masterplan expected to be complete in 2040.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2870780/DIFC_Zabeel_District_masterplan.jpg