Rollout of SAP's Enterprise Resource Platform successfully completed in record six months

SYDNEY, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has successfully implemented technology systems for two recently acquired Whitehaven Coal (ASX: WHC) mine sites, Daunia and Blackwater, allowing Whitehaven to double its size in record time.

DXC Technology Helps Whitehaven Coal Transit Workforce and Integrate Mining Technology Platforms DXC Technology Helps Whitehaven Coal Transit Workforce and Integrate Mining Technology Platforms

DXC completed the roll-out of an SAP S/4Hana ERP system at the new mine sites - aimed at modernizing the HR, Finance, Procurement, and Payroll functions within six months. DXC managed the full implementation process to transition and integrate with new systems, as well as providing business analysis, organizational change management and security services. The transition and integration of existing and new systems for the mines was fully operational by 1 April 2024.

"DXC's solutions were at the heart of Whitehaven's critical business integration," said Seelan Nayagam, President Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, DXC Technology. "By leveraging our deep technology experience, we successfully helped Whitehaven double its size and transition a workforce of more than 2,000 and systems running over 150 applications, with minimal disruption to production."

Whitehaven Coal is a leading Australian coal producer, helping to power developed and emerging economies in Asia and supplying metallurgical coal that is a critical component in steel making.

"Key to the success of this journey has been Whitehaven's acknowledgement of technology as a critical factor underpinning its business integration. Bringing DXC into the fold early to perform a feasibility study for the technology requirements of the acquisition was the first step, coupled with Whitehaven's leadership and vision to drive genuine engagement across the business, ensuring readiness to best utilise technology as an enabler," added Nayagam.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in DXC's upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this report or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2470634/DXC_Technology_Company_DXC_Technology_Helps_Whitehaven_Coal_Tran.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2470020/DXC_Technology_Company_DXC_Technology_Helps_Whitehaven_Coal_Tran.jpg

CONTACT: Sheila Dhillon, Director, Corporate Communications, DXC Technology, [email protected];Roger Sachs, CFA,VP of Investor Relations, +1-201 259-0801, [email protected]