Finally, a Natural Alternative to Acacia Gum in Beverages

RIVER FALLS, Wis., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiberstar, Inc., the leader of innovative citrus fibers launched an all-natural alternative to acacia gum – Citri-Fi® Pro. For decades, the beverage industry has been searching for an acacia gum replacement due to the geopolitical instability in the Sudan region which is causing humanitarian crises thus posing a question surrounding ethical sourcing. The beverage industry uses acacia gum (gum arabic) extensively to create emulsions.

"This new acacia gum alternative, Citri-Fi Pro, comes at a time when beverage makers are desperately seeking a substitute," says President and CEO of Fiberstar, Inc. John Haen. "Directives such as the proposed EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) would mandate large companies to identify and mitigate human rights and environmental risks across their global operations and supply chains which in the end will affect their ability to source acacia gum from war zones in the future."

Citri-Fi Pro is a groundbreaking innovative citrus fiber designed to replace up to 75% of acacia gum or modified food starch in beverages. As a result, this natural food ingredient provides significant cost-in-use savings. Because Citri-Fi Pro is naturally derived, responsibly sourced and backed by a stable, transparent supply chain, this citrus fiber gives global beverage brands a reliable path to maintain beverage quality over time while meeting clean-label, sustainability and risk-mitigation goals.

Citri-Fi Pro is allergen-free and gluten-free. Labeling options include citrus fiber, dried citrus pulp or citrus flour which resonate well in the natural beverage markets.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

About Fiberstar, Inc.: Fiberstar, Inc. www.FiberstarIngredients.com is a privately held innovative biotechnology Company focused on enhancing food performance by manufacturing and marketing value-added, plant-based food ingredients. Its largest brand, Citri-Fi®, is a natural, high performing citrus fiber sustainably produced from citrus fruit. The physical process, which is free from chemical modifications, creates high water holding and clean emulsification properties which benefit meat, dairy, bakery, dressings, sauces, frozen food, beverages, pet food, dairy alternatives and meat substitutes. Citri-Fi is GRAS, non-allergenic, non-GMO Project certified and has no E-number. Headquartered in River Falls, Wisconsin with manufacturing in Florida and Wisconsin.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873653/Fiberstar_Logo.jpg