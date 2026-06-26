FP Markets expands its share CFD portfolio with landmark SpaceX (SPCX) listing

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets – global Forex and CFD broker – has expanded its equity offering to include share CFD for Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX). Alongside a rich selection of existing stock CFDs, this addition is available to trade immediately via FP Markets MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and cTrader platforms. Trading SPCX through CFDs with FP Markets offers clients exposure to post-IPO volatility, the ability to take both long and short positions, flexible leverage, and access to institutional-grade trading tools.

SpaceX made its long-awaited stock market debut on 12 June, raising an initial record US$75 billion. However, following the underwriters exercising what is known as the overallotment greenshoe option, the final total raised was around US$86 billion – the largest IPO in history. While SPCX was initially priced at US$135 per share, demand drove its share price to US$150 at the open and eclipsed US$200 shortly after on 16 June before collapsing to test pre-IPO levels.

Large IPOs tend to experience a depreciation in their first year of trading. This was seen in companies like Meta Platforms (META), which dropped in its first year before surging. Consequently, while the SPCX stock could navigate beyond its IPO level, equity bulls may step in, matching historical norms.

FP Markets Chief Marketing Officer John Lewis expressed enthusiasm for the new offering, saying: 'With the ongoing momentum in the AI trade and global stock indices near all-time highs, demand for high-growth technology companies is unprecedented. Adding SPCX to the CFD offering underscores our commitment to offering investors flexibility and the opportunity to trade a widely watched stock on our broad selection of world-class trading platforms'.

About FP Markets:

FP Markets is a global, multi-regulated, award-winning broker established in Sydney, Australia in 2005. The broker offers 10,000+ CFD instruments across seven asset classes, available on industry-leading platforms including MetaTrader 4/5, TradingView, and cTrader.

FP Markets' regulatory presence includes the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Seychelles, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa, and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya.

For more information, visit www.fpmarkets.com

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