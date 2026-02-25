FxPro and McLaren Racing Extend Strategic Partnership

The world's leading broker continues its journey with the back-to-back Constructors' Championship-winning Formula 1 team.

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FxPro, a globally recognised leader in online trading, is proud to announce the extension of its successful partnership with the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team, further cementing their decade-long alliance. This renewed commitment follows a historic 2025 season, where McLaren secured the coveted Constructors' Championship for a second consecutive year and the Drivers' Championship with Lando Norris.

The partnership, which began in 2018, has grown alongside the team's remarkable journey to the pinnacle of motorsport. FxPro is immensely proud to have supported McLaren during this era of resurgence and ultimate triumph. The partnership uniquely connects the high-speed, precision-driven world of Formula 1 to the discipline and strategic execution required in financial trading.

Ilya Holeu, Chief Product Owner & Chief Marketing Officer at FxPro, commented, "Witnessing their relentless drive culminate in a historic double victory as Constructors' and Drivers' Champions in 2025 has been incredible. As the #1 broker and the #1 F1 team, we are thrilled to continue this winning combination. This extension is a testament to our belief in the team and our commitment to bringing our clients closer to the champion's mindset."

As part of the extended agreement, the iconic FxPro logo will maintain its premium positioning on the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team cars, as well as drivers' helmets and team kits.

Matt Dennington, Co-Chief Commercial Officer, McLaren Racing, said: "We are delighted to renew our partnership with FxPro. Following a hugely successful Formula 1 season, we're excited to see FxPro extend their partnership with McLaren Racing as we continue to develop and compete across multiple racing disciplines."

This collaboration is more than a sponsorship; it's a strategic alliance between two leaders, marking the single most significant commercial agreement in FxPro's history since its founding in 1999. FxPro looks forward to celebrating more successes together—on the tracks of Formula 1 and in the dynamic world of global markets.

Here's to more victories, both on the circuit and in your trading portfolio.

About FxPro

FxPro is an award-winning international broker, trusted by millions of clients worldwide. For over two decades, the company has provided access to over 2,100 trading instruments across FX, stocks, futures, indices, metals, energy and more via its powerful platforms. Regulated across multiple jurisdictions and recipient of 140+ industry awards, FxPro delivers ultra-fast execution, deep liquidity and a client-centric trading experience.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 23 Formula 1 world championships, over 200 Formula 1 Grands Prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across four racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard, and F1 Academy with Driver Development Programme member Ella Lloyd. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

