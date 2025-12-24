Games of the Future 2025 Concludes After Six Action-Packed Days

Taking place from 18-23 December at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, more than 850 participants from over 60 countries competed in 11 disciplines spanning phygital sports, tech sports, and esports. Champions were crowned in front of thousands of fans across packed arenas, with hundreds of millions more viewing broadcasts, social feeds and streams around the world. Competitors ranging from 13 to 72 years old underlined the inclusivity and cross-generational appeal that defines the Games of the Future.

The tournament delivered a constant stream of standout moments that blended elite athletic performance with strategic gameplay and technological innovation. Spectator favorites included large-scale tech showcases such as Battle of Robots, which saw 2.48 tons of robots flown into the UAE for competition. There were also globally popular esports competitions including MOBA PC.Dota 2, Mobile Mobile.MLBB and Battle Royale.Featuring Fortnite tournaments, alongside crowd-pleasing phygital formats such as Phygital Football powered by ADNOC, Phygital Basketball. 3on3 FreeStyle brought to you by M42, Phygital Shooter. CS 2, Phygital Dancing.Just Dance and Phygital Fighting. FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves.

Cutting-edge tech sports including Phygital Drone Racing, where precision piloting meets elite athletic focus, added further intensity, while the event also marked a regional milestone with VR-Game.HADO Global Invitation being competed in the Middle East for the first time.

Packed arenas and immersive fan experiences underscored the tournament's unique ability to merge live sport with technology, creating a format that is fast-paced, accessible, and deeply engaging for a new generation of global audiences.

"The success of the Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025 is a testament to what can be achieved when innovation, ambition, and collaboration come together," said Nis Hatt, CEO of Phygital International. "This milestone would not have been possible without the outstanding support and shared vision of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, ASPIRE and Ethara, whose commitment to excellence continues to elevate Abu Dhabi's global sporting profile and leadership in innovation. The past six days have provided a glimpse into the future of sport, where physical performance, technology, and digital culture come together to inspire a new generation of fans and athletes."

The Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025 reached millions of fans worldwide, broadcast live via the new dedicated Games of the Future OTT platform, supported by 27 global broadcast and streaming partners delivering coverage in more than 13 languages. This extensive distribution ensured unprecedented global accessibility and positioned the event as a benchmark for digital-first, multi-platform sports broadcasting.

With the Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025 now complete, attention turns to Astana, Kazakhstan, which will host the Games of the Future 2026 next summer. In the lead-up to the event, Astana will also stage Phygital Contenders tournaments in June, featuring multiple disciplines and bringing together local and international participants.

In parallel, Phygital International has confirmed that the bidding process for future host cities is now open, inviting prospective bidders to apply to stage the tournament in 2028, 2029, or 2030, as the event continues its global expansion.

"The passing of the Phygital Flame to Astana represents the next exciting chapter for the phygital movement and the Games of the Future," added Nis Hatt. "The Games of the Future 2026 will build on the incredible foundation laid here in Abu Dhabi and continue to push the boundaries of what phygital sport can achieve on a global stage."

For full results and more information from the Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025, visit gotfabudhabi.com.

For all the highlights and to replay action from the Games of the Future 2025, visit: tv.gofuture.games.

About Phygital International (PI):

Phygital International is the promoter of phygital sports globally and is focused on innovating and redefining sports. It is the custodian and rights holder of the Games of the Future and oversees the bidding process for each host city.

For further information please visit: https://Phygitalinternational.com

About the Games of the Future (GOTF):

The Games of the Future is an annual international event which is the pinnacle of phygital sport, that fuses the worlds of physical and digital sport. The tournament brings together the next generation of phygital sporting heroes from all over the world to compete in a diverse range of phygital disciplines and challenges. The Games of the Future 2025 was hosted in Abu Dhabi, UAE while the Games of the Future 2026 will be held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

For more information please visit: https://gofuture.games/

