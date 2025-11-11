Global Report Surveying 40,000 People Finds Live Music Is the World's Favorite Form of Entertainment

"This report confirms what we're seeing on the ground everywhere," said Russell Wallach, Live Nation's Global President of Media and Sponsorship. "Live music isn't just growing, it's shaping economies, influencing brands, and defining culture in real time. Fans have made live the heartbeat of global entertainment, and it's now one of the most powerful forces driving connection and growth worldwide."

Fans Choose Concerts as the World's #1 Entertainment

Nearly 4 in 10 people globally (39%) say if they could only choose one type of entertainment for life, they'd choose live music — ranking it above movies and sports. When faced with an even starker choice, 70% said they'd rather see their favorite artist live than have sex.

Fans Go to Shows to Show Who They Are

For 85% of fans, music defines who they are — and for 84%, live experiences give them the most life. What they wear, share, and experience at concerts has become part of how they express themselves and connect with others.

Concerts Are the New Life Milestones

Fans save, plan, and even commemorate concerts permanently – 75% say they plan their calendars early around shows, one in four have gotten a temporary or permanent tattoo to mark a live music memory, and nearly 80% say concerts bring their family closer together.

Global Stages, Global Fans

Fans are proving that music speaks every language. In 2024, they traveled 40 billion miles for concerts — equal to 83,000 trips to the moon — with 71% of people globally listening to artists outside their native tongue and 84% saying live music unites across borders.

When Fans Move, Economies Move

Nearly six in ten fans travel for shows yearly, creating ripple effects across hotels, restaurants, and retail. From stadium tours to festival weekends, concerts have catalyzed tourism and local economic growth.

Fans Crave Real Experiences

In an age of digital saturation, 93% of fans say they attend shows because they crave real experiences over virtual ones, and 80% would rather spend money on experiences than things. For most, concerts remain the most emotionally charged shared experience on earth.

Live music has become a central driver of global culture — the place where attention, loyalty, and influence meet. What was once entertainment is now infrastructure, and the next decade of culture will be built live.

To explore Living for Live and its nine key global fan trends, visit livingforlive.com .

