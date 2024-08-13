HÄAGEN-DAZS ANNOUNCES GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH EMILY IN PARIS TO BRING FANS A TASTE OF PARISIAN GLAMOUR AND INDULGENCE

To celebrate the partnership, a limited-edition Emily in Paris ice cream collection is now available in stores and Häagen-Dazs Shops around the world

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Häagen-Dazs announces an exciting new partnership with Paramount Consumer Products for the hit show Emily in Paris. With Season Four streaming on Netflix from 15th August, the show is produced by Paramount's MTV Entertainment Studios, and created by executive producer Darren Star (Beverly Hills 90210, Sex and the City, Younger). Häagen-Dazs and Emily in Paris share a unique transatlantic journey: both born in America, crafted in France and adored by fans worldwide, this is a natural and exciting collaboration. Häagen-Dazs is delighted to unveil its global Be More Emily campaign, including a limited-edition ice cream collection which is now available around the world, alongside pop-up experiences and social media challenges.

Introducing the Limited-Edition Emily in Paris & Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream Collection

To celebrate the partnership and its Be More Emily campaign, Häagen-Dazs has launched a limited-edition Emily in Paris ice cream collection, featuring the brand's most-loved flavours, Strawberry and Salted Caramel. Redesigned in stylish Emily in Paris packaging, both flavours embody a deliciously indulgent taste experience, perfect for fans looking to savour the finer things in life. A special collection of bespoke Emily in Paris cakes and creations will also be available in selected Häagen-Dazs Shops around the world.

Scan and Win: Experience 'Paris by Emily'

To give fans a taste of Emily's ultra stylish life, shoppers in 20 participating markets can scan a QR code on the limited-edition packaging for a chance to win exclusive prizes, including a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Paris. The trip will include the 'Paris by Emily' travel experience from DHARMA, allowing the winners to explore the city's most iconic and charming locales, reflecting Emily's own antics on the show. This unique opportunity brings the magic of the series to fans, offering an unforgettable taste of Emily's Paris.

Global Activations: Bringing Emily and Häagen-Dazs to Life

Fans around the world can also look forward to a series of activities designed to immerse them in the spirit of Emily and Häagen-Dazs. Pop-up experiences and social media challenges will take place globally throughout August to celebrate the partnership and encourage everyone to enjoy life's sweet moments.

Celebrating Heritage, Style, and Indulgence

"This partnership is a celebration of our shared heritage in France." said Priscilla Zee, Häagen-Dazs Brand Director. "We are delighted to bring that to life for fans of both brands globally, as they experience a taste of Paris with their favourite flavours enjoying the limited-edition designs and exclusive experiences."

Häagen-Dazs' limited-edition Emily in Paris ice cream collection is now available in stores and Häagen-Dazs Shops around the world, where consumers can celebrate this delightful union of flavour and style, and discover how they can Be More Emily with Häagen-Dazs.

