Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) Honors 152 Of Its Own And Suppliers In 3rd Annual Sustainability Awards

TAIPEI, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a robust nod to sustainability innovation, Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn") (TWSE:2317) has honored 152 teams and projects at the "2026 Hon Hai-Foxconn Sustainability Awards", an in-house distinction that accelerates the work of the world's largest electronics manufacturer and leading technology solutions provider to innovate for the good.

Recognizing environmental, social and governance, across Asia, Americas and Europe, the scale and impact of the Sustainability Awards continue to grow, attracting 1,504 entries from Foxconn teams in its third year – five times more than its inaugural edition. Nitrogen safety in Vietnam, zero-carbon cleaning in China and exoskeleton-assisted equipment in the Czech Republic were among projects celebrated, demonstrating deepening of ESG capabilities.

"Through the Sustainability Awards platform, Foxconn colleagues around the world can share outcomes of ESG initiatives. This also encourages all units to transform innovative practices into tangible results, making sustainability not just a goal, but a part of daily operations," said Foxconn Chairman Young Liu. The awards ceremony this year was held at the Shenzhen campus, a World Economic Forum-designated Lighthouse factory site.

Nearly 500 colleagues and supply-chain partners from the Group's operations worldwide attended, in person and online. This year's event recognized innovative achievements of the Group's supply chain, such as at STMicroelectronics, Murata Manufacturing Co and Winbond Electronics Corp, while engaging in a summit roundtable to hear their views about Foxconn's sustainability development.

Winners showcased diverse innovations:

Czech Republic: Introduction of exoskeleton-assisted equipment to improve working posture and reduce occupational injury risks, which earned its own recognition in the Czech Republic this year.

Introduction of exoskeleton-assisted equipment to improve working posture and reduce occupational injury risks, which earned its own recognition in the Czech Republic this year. US: Amid operational expansion in the key market, US operations integrated management processes through digital platforms to enhance operational efficiency and governance transparency.

Amid operational expansion in the key market, US operations integrated management processes through digital platforms to enhance operational efficiency and governance transparency. India: Water-saving advocacy, rainwater harvesting and wastewater reuse recognized in comprehensive program for improved water-use efficiency.

Water-saving advocacy, rainwater harvesting and wastewater reuse recognized in comprehensive program for improved water-use efficiency. Vietnam: Improved cost control through nitrogen safety optimization.

Improved cost control through nitrogen safety optimization. China: Reduction in electricity costs and carbon emissions through zero-carbon cleaning improvements.

The selection process included document review, jury panel discussions and external evaluation, spanning three rounds and involving up to 100 judges. External experts, scholars, and professional organizations joined in-house judges this year. Following more than two months of evaluation, 332 entries were shortlisted based on different ESG domains and categories.

About Foxconn here.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2613004/Foxconn_Logo.jpg