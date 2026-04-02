Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) Names Michael Chiang Rotating CEO, Boosting Leadership Governance

Stable and sustainable operations at core of innovative C-suite training amid AI era

TAIPEI, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepening its corporate governance work, Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn") (TWSE: 2317) has named Michael Chiang its rotating Chief Executive Officer, assuming a key role that strengthens the bench for next generation leadership and raises global competitiveness at the world's largest electronics manufacturer and leading technology solutions provider.

(R-L) Foxconn incoming rotating CEO Michael Chiang, Chairman Young Liu, outgoing rotating CEO Kathy Yang

The transition reinforces the maturity of Foxconn's C-suite-level talent cultivation and institutional innovation, while at the same time, underpins stable global operations and sustainable growth amid the challenges of the AI era. Chiang, who concurrently will continue to lead the Group's business operation related to smart consumer electronics, takes the baton from Kathy Yang for a one-year term from April 1.

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said: "The core of senior CEO training lies in direct involvement and hands-on problem-solving in management and operations. Through a continuous mindset of debugging and the construction of methodologies, we strengthen the Group's operational foundations, while allowing talent development and system building to progress in parallel."

In a handover ceremony this week, Chiang said: "We will continue to refine corporate governance and build expert-driven teams. Over the next year, I plan to focus on establishing a comprehensive and systematic body of know-how, centered on the real needs of business units. Through resource optimization and precise risk management, we aim to maintain our global leadership in competitiveness."

Outgoing rotating CEO Yang said: "Trained to view the enterprise from a business-owner perspective, the invaluable experience gained through rotation does not remain personal, but is distilled into replicable methodologies, ultimately forming a management framework that supports long-term, stable development."

During her tenure, Yang focused on operational rhythm and governance advancement, driving cross-unit collaboration and effective execution of key initiatives. Yang was honored in Fortune's "100 Most Powerful Women Asia 2025" and, in 2026, Manufacturing Digital's "Top 10: Women in Manufacturing".

Chiang joined Foxconn in 1999. He was assigned to California in the early 2000s to oversee the Group's personal computer business and, since then, has taken on greater responsibilities in ICT operations and key customer accounts. Chiang holds a Master's degree from Claremont Graduate University in the US, specializing in human resource development and organizational strategy management.

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