Huawei Releases Top 10 Trends of FusionSolar 2025

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Digital Power held the Top 10 Trends of FusionSolar Launch 2025 with the theme of "Integrated Innovation for an Intelligent Future, Accelerating PV to Become the Main Energy Source." Steven Zhou, President of Smart PV & ESS Product Line, Huawei Digital Power, released the Top 10 Trends of FusionSolar along with a white paper, providing forward-looking support for the high-quality development of the PV and energy storage industry.

According to Steven Zhou, renewable energy policies have been favorable in 2024, and the PV and energy storage industry will maintain positive growth in 2025. Amid the global energy transition, the industry is ushering in unprecedented opportunities. As a key contributor to this transition, Huawei Digital Power predicts top 10 future trends in industry development based on its long-term practices and in-depth insights, ranging from core technologies to scenario-based applications. Huawei Digital Power is committed to accelerating PV to become the main energy source.

Trend 1: Renewable Energy Generators Will Accelerate PV to Become the Main Energy Source

Comprehensive practices for the renewable energy generator technology have been completed in terms of theoretical research, product development, demonstration and testing, and large-scale applications. This technology is crucial to new power systems, rapidly transforming PV into the main energy source.

Trend 2: All-Scenario Grid Forming

Ubiquitous energy storage and grid forming will ensure the long-term stability of new power systems. As an important power supply that supports the power grid, an energy storage system (ESS) plays a key role in the power generation, transmission, distribution, and consumption of a new power system. The grid-forming ESS implements stable control of the voltage, frequency, and power angle, enabling the new power system to run stably for a long time.

Trend 3: Cell-to-Grid ESS Safety

ESS safety is the foundation. A more robust safety protection system will promote the high-quality development of the industry. A high-standard protection system from battery cells to power grids is required to ensure ESS safety. The ESS should guarantee no fire propagation or explosions, as well as automatically isolate power grid faults and recover from the faults, ensuring safety and reliability throughout the lifecycle.

Trend 4: Full-Lifecycle Intelligence

Renewable power plants will run automatically throughout their lifecycle.

Trend 5: High Frequency and Density

Third-gen semiconductor and digital technologies will increase the power density of power electronic converters and enhance the quality and efficiency of PV+ESS systems.

Trend 6: High Voltage and Reliability

High-voltage application will reduce the LCOE of PV+ESS systems, and high-reliability design will optimize system availability and safety.

Trend 7: 100% Renewable Microgrid

Economical and stable renewable microgrids will be preferred in areas with electricity shortages.

Trend 8: PV+ESS+Charger+Load Synergy

Power distribution networks will gain higher flexibility, accelerating green power deployment across industries.

Trend 9: Energy Community Sharing

Evolving from self-consumption to community sharing, green power will be better circulated and coordinated among homes.

Trend 10: Flexible Adaptation to All Business Models

Integrated platforms will adapt to diversified business models and create more benefits.

Technological innovation is accelerating PV to become the main energy source, which is a trend that will reshape the landscape of the PV and energy storage industry. Huawei FusionSolar is committed to working with global customers and partners to lead the development of the PV and energy storage industry with insights and innovation and accelerate PV to become the main energy source for every home and business, building a better, greener future.

