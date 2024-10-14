JULIEN'S AUCTIONS ANNOUNCES "UNDER DURESS: THE BANKSY ARCHIVE OF STEVE LAZARIDES AUCTION"

This extraordinary archive features some of Banksy's most famous visual artworks, including "Drill Rat," "Antenna Chimpanzee Head," "Laugh Now," "Bomb Hugger," "Love Is In The Air (aka Flower Thrower)," and "Girl With Balloon (aka Balloon Girl)," alongside rare and personal items such as Banksy's worn Puma "Turf War" sneakers, his original erotic art concept sketches, and a set of 15 burner phones used to communicate with Lazarides.

Highlighted works in the auction include:

A hand-cut "Drill Rat" stencil with Banksy's name attached (ESTIMATE: $100,000 - $200,000 )

stencil with Banksy's name attached (ESTIMATE: - ) A "Hooded Figure" original painting (ESTIMATE: $40,000 - $60,000 )

original painting (ESTIMATE: - ) Banksy's well-worn Puma "Turf War" sneakers (ESTIMATE: $40,000 - $60,000 )

(ESTIMATE: - ) An original "Love Is In The Air" (aka Flower Thrower) proof print (ESTIMATE: $40,000 - $60,000 )

proof print (ESTIMATE: - ) A handwritten Pictures on Walls (P.O.W.) mission statement , detailing Banksy and Lazarides' vision for affordable art (ESTIMATE: $10,000 - $20,000 )

, detailing Banksy and Lazarides' vision for affordable art (ESTIMATE: - ) A rare "Rude Snowman" Christmas card, humorously signed " Raymond Briggs " (ESTIMATE: $30,000 - $50,000 )

"This remarkable collection, kept by Steve Lazarides for decades, offers a unique glimpse into the evolution of Banksy's career and legacy," said Darren Julien, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Julien's Auctions. "For the first time, collectors and art enthusiasts have the chance to own some of the earliest and most defining works of the world's most elusive and influential street artist."

LIVE AUCTION DETAILS

Date: Thursday, October 31st, 2024

Location: Julien's Studios, 13007 S. Western Avenue, Gardena, CA 90249

Time: 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time

How to Bid:

There are four ways to participate in the auction:

Bid online via Julien's Auctions website Bid by phone with an auction representative Bid in person at Julien's Auctions Submit absentee bids in advance

For more information or to register, visit juliensauctions.com or contact [email protected].

