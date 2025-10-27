Bold Luxury: Bob Mackie, Stage Glamour & The Couture Edit
News provided byJulien's Auctions
27 Oct, 2025, 20:21 IST
Julien's Auctions Presents Legendary Couture and Celebrity Fashion Featuring Cher, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, Princess Diana, Beyoncé, Madonna, and More
Live Auction: December 3, 2025 – The Peninsula Beverly Hills
Online Bidding Opens: October 27, 2025
Public Exhibition: November 14–26, 2025 – Museum of Style Icons, Newbridge, Ireland
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Julien's Auctions is proud to announce Bold Luxury: Bob Mackie, Stage Glamour & The Couture Edit, an extraordinary fashion and celebrity style auction taking place December 3, 2025, 10 AM PST at The Peninsula Beverly Hills. This landmark sale celebrates the artistry of couture and the glamour of stage and screen, offering collectors the rare chance to own iconic pieces worn by Tina Turner, Cher, Princess Diana, Beyoncé, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Carol Burnett, Britney Spears, and more. Online bidding opens October 27 at www.juliensauctions.com. Auction commercial here.
