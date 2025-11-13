KHB Showcases the Enhanced FOCUS PEGASUS MF200 -- Redefining Efficiency in Veterinary Diagnostics

XI'AN, China, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guangzhou Focus Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of KHB Group and an innovator in veterinary point-of-care testing (POCT) solutions, presents the enhanced FOCUS PEGASUS MF200 Automatic Multifunctional Veterinary Analyzer — a next-generation system that redefines efficiency, reliability, and accessibility in veterinary diagnostics.

The MF200 integrates Biochemistry, Electrolytes, Coagulation, and Immunofluorescence testing into one compact analyzer — delivering smart point-of-care diagnostics that meet the demands of modern veterinary practices.

Smart POCT Solutions for Pet Health

4-in-1 Integration: Biochemistry, Electrolytes, Coagulation, and Immunofluorescence testing combined in one compact platform. Enables veterinarians to perform multi-type tests on one device.

One-Step Operation: Simplified workflow delivers results within 10 minutes.

Broad Test Menu: Covers over 90% of routine pet diagnostics

Animal-friendly Design: Requires no more than 100 μL of sample, ensuring fast, safe, and stress-free sampling.

Intelligent System: Automatically handles dilution, centrifugation, and QR code scanning to eliminate manual intervention and reduce human error, providing consistent accuracy and ease of use.

With a user-friendly interface, simplified operation, and customized report, the MF200 not only enhances diagnostic efficiency but also elevates the everyday veterinary experience.

Following its successful showcases in Asia and North America, the enhanced MF200 will be featured at MEDICA 2025, underscoring KHB's commitment to advancing intelligent, efficient, and animal-friendly veterinary diagnostics.

"MF200 represents the next evolution in smart veterinary testing — a compact solution that truly redefines diagnostic efficiency," said Li Ming, CEO of KHB Group. "Our goal is to empower veterinary professionals with speed, precision, and confidence in every result."

About KHB Group

Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co., Ltd. (KHB, Stock code: 002022.SZ) is an IVD company that boasts a full line of medical diagnostic products, focusing on immune diagnosis, biochemical diagnosis, molecular diagnosis and point-of-care testing (POCT). Since its foundation in 1981, KHB has developed into a high-tech company that integrates R&D, manufacturing and marketing business operations. In 2004, it was listed in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE).

Its subsidiary, Guangzhou Focus Biotechnology Co., Ltd., established in 2023, specializes in veterinary POCT solutions and is committed to becoming a global leading brand in animal healthcare diagnostics.

For more information, please visit KHB's official website and its LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter pages.

For product or corporate information inquiries may be directed to [email protected].

