LANZAJET MAKES HISTORY AS THE WORLD'S FIRST TO PRODUCE JET FUEL FROM ETHANOL AT COMMERCIAL-SCALE PLANT DELIVERING THE NEXT GENERATION FUEL SOLUTION FOR AVIATION

LanzaJet's Freedom Pines Fuels achieves ASTM on-spec jet fuel production and full plant operation with breakthrough that serves as a beacon of hope for innovators, farmers, fuel producers, and aviation

CHICAGO and SOPERTON, Ga., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LanzaJet, Inc., a leading next-gen fuels technology company and fuels producer, today announced that it has fully operated and produced fuels at its LanzaJet Freedom Pines Fuels facility in Soperton, Georgia, USA – marking both the world's first production of jet fuel using ethanol as a feedstock at a commercial-scale plant, and the first non-oil-based renewable solution compatible with today's aircraft.

This achievement marks the culmination of 15 years of research and development, collaboration, investment, and scale-up, and represents a critical breakthrough for the aviation industry with evidence that ethanol can be transformed into jet fuel at commercial scale. With the bio-oil HEFA pathway expected to near a plateau in available and qualified feedstocks, LanzaJet's proprietary Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) technology has now unlocked the next wave of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) technology applicable to nearly all regions throughout the world and urgently needed by the sector.

"Today proves what happens when you bring together innovation, resilience, ingenuity, and teamwork to think big and develop a new industry, overcome challenges, and enable global growth," said Jimmy Samartzis, Chief Executive Officer of LanzaJet. "This is an important milestone for LanzaJet and our investors, and it's a major win for global aviation – perhaps serving as a beacon of hope for the future. Our story at LanzaJet is one of impact – building a new industry, creating value, and delivering on our commitments regardless of obstacles in our way. We're now in a unique position with technology and operational know-how to shape this global industry in the decade ahead."

One of the most promising technologies in nearly a decade to reach commercial readiness, LanzaJet's ATJ technology offers a scalable solution to decarbonize aviation, leveraging the world's widely available ethanol feedstocks and the substantial additional production of ethanol possible from waste sources and recycled carbon. It provides the opportunity for countries to reinforce and expand their agriculture sectors by accessing this new market, enables economic development, and enhances domestic energy security. Nations can now leverage and control supply chains and domestic production of their fuels with LanzaJet's breakthrough technology.

LanzaJet Freedom Pines Fuels serves as a blueprint for future SAF production, creating a new pathway for global deployment and commercialization of the company's ATJ technology. LanzaJet successfully troubleshot and brought into operation a fully integrated First-of-a-Kind (FOAK) plant and technology solution. Included in LanzaJet's plant are also FOAK technologies - Technip Energies' Hummingbird® technology - an Ethanol-to-Ethylene solution, and Oligomerization jointly developed by the US Department of Energy and LanzaTech. LanzaJet invested in, engineered, built, integrated, and fully operationalized these technologies and the overall integrated solution to efficiently operate the plant as the first commercial-scale fuels facility.

LanzaJet's ATJ technology is designed to work with a broad range of sustainable feedstocks – including agricultural residues, energy crops, municipal solid waste, and captured carbon – to deliver significant lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions reductions compared to conventional jet fuel. Once blended with Jet A-1 fuel, the result is a fully certified solution compatible with existing aircraft and infrastructure. LanzaJet is delivering this technology throughout the world including the US, Australia, Japan, India, United Kingdom, Colombia, European Union, Middle East, and Kazakhstan.

Located in Treutlen County in Soperton, Georgia and less than 100 miles from Savannah, LanzaJet invested over $300M to develop this facility which employed more than 300 people during construction and has created more than 65 direct and indirect jobs during ongoing operations.

LanzaJet stands as the culmination of a history of firsts within the SAF industry, dating back to its origins as part of LanzaTech in 2012 as the first ethanol-to-SAF technology which was developed in collaboration with the Pacific Northwest National Lab. That early work enabled lab-, pilot- and demo-scale plants, production of on-spec fuels, the approval of the ethanol-to-SAF pathway by ASTM in 2016, and the technology's first commercial flights which were completed with Virgin Atlantic and All Nippon Airways in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

ABOUT LANZAJET

LanzaJet is a leading alternative fuels technology provider with patented ethanol-based alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) technology. LanzaJet is impacting economic development, energy security, decarbonization, and national security by accelerating the production and deployment of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and other alternative fuels. LanzaJet is supported by investors and funders including Airbus, All Nippon Airways, Breakthrough Energy, British Airways, Groupe ADP, LanzaTech, Microsoft's Climate Innovation Fund, Mitsui & Co., MUFG, Shell, Southwest Airlines, the U.S. Department of Energy, and the UK Department for Transport. LanzaJet has been recognized for its impact by TIME, Fortune, MIT, Reuters, S&P Global, and many others. Further information is available at: https://www.lanzajet.com/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2709678/lanzajet_logo_black_Logo.jpg