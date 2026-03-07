LGMG Showcases New Products and Service Initiatives at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026

Three New Equipment Models and the Launch of LGMG ProCare Underscore Continued Global Expansion

LAS VEGAS, March 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 in Las Vegas, which concluded March 7, LGMG introduced three new models across its aerial work platform, telehandler, and material handling lines while outlining initiatives aimed at strengthening its North American operations. The company also presented its mining equipment portfolio, highlighting product developments and service enhancements aligned with regional customer requirements.

Building on its expanding North American presence, LGMG continues to invest in localized R&D and market-driven product development. Customizable equipment tailored to regional performance and regulatory standards reflects this focus. At the expo, live equipment demonstrations and smart operation simulation zones provided hands-on insight into machine capabilities and operational performance.

On the first day of the exhibition, LGMG hosted a dedicated launch introducing three new models: a 125-foot telescopic boom lift, the H1256 telehandler, and the X7 series electric counterbalanced forklift. These additions strengthen the company's position in high-reach access, heavy lifting, and electrified material handling, supporting contractors, rental fleets, and industrial operators seeking improved productivity and lower-emission solutions.

Complementing its equipment portfolio, LGMG introduced its new service brand, "LGMG ProCare," built around the service commitment of "Always Available, Always Reliable." The program reinforces the company's global service network and localized support capabilities, aimed at strengthening after-sales responsiveness and parts availability across key markets.

During the event, LGMG signed cooperation agreements with global strategic partners, further expanding its international collaboration. The company also secured prospective purchase orders, reflecting sustained customer engagement and market confidence.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 served as a platform to demonstrate LGMG's brand strength and technical capabilities while reaffirming its commitment to serving local markets and global customers. Looking ahead, the company will continue investing in core technologies, enhancing localized operations, and deepening strategic partnerships to support long-term growth in the construction equipment industry.

For more information about LGMG's exhibit from CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, please visit https://www.lgmg.com.cn

