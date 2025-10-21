Microban International Launches EcoFresh Odor-Capture Technology for Active and Outdoor Lifestyles

Engineered to capture a wide spectrum of body and environmental odorants, EcoFresh delivers lasting freshness and performance for apparel, gear and textiles

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Microban International, the leader in odor-control solutions, announced the launch of EcoFresh™, a cutting-edge odor-control technology that captures a wide spectrum of body, environmental and other offensive odorants. Developed with active and outdoor enthusiasts in mind, this comprehensive technology targets and captures odors on the surface of and within treated fabrics, delivering powerful odor reduction and lasting freshness, even in challenging environments.

EcoFresh captures a diverse set of odorants, including sweat/foot/body odor (carboxylic acids), aging body odor (aldehydes), smoke odor (aromatics), fish odor (amines and sulfides) and more. It provides fast-acting odor capture, working in real time to prevent treated materials from becoming saturated or overwhelmed by odorants. This technology outperforms activated carbon fabrics while offering unmatched fabric types and color options, creating lasting performance and extending use of polyester, polyester-rich blends, spandex, nylon, cotton, nonwovens, polypropylene and more.

"We're proud to introduce a comprehensive technology that represents the broadest offering in our odor-control portfolio," said Souvik Nandi, Vice President of Technology & Innovation at Microban International. "EcoFresh is designed to deliver exceptional odor-capture performance for end consumers while ensuring seamless integration for our manufacturing partners across a wide range of applications."

The EcoFresh technology features two main offerings: EH1000, which is compatible with wicking aids, and ER1000, which is compatible with durable water repellents and customer-added binders. The technology can be applied during normal manufacturing processes, including exhaust, padding and spray applications, with no additional steps required. EcoFresh's nonionic makeup and customizable compatibility enables use within a range of applications, including activewear, hiking and camping gear, uniforms, filtration and upholstery while preserving the fabric's original comfort and performance.

EcoFresh is currently undergoing OEKO-TEX® certification and bluesign® approval, marking a key step in validating its performance and commitment to meeting the highest industry benchmarks.

Microban International will debut EcoFresh™ technology at two upcoming events: Performance Days in Munich, Germany (October 29–30, booth H42), and Functional Fabric Fair in Oregon, USA (November 11–13, booth 784). Attendees are invited to visit Microban's booths to discover how EcoFresh is redefining odor-control innovation. To learn more ahead of the shows, visit https://www. microban.com/odor-control/technologies/ecofresh .

About Microban International

Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odor control and sanitization/disinfection markets: Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner and control odors better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina and operates in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.

