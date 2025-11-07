Quantinuum Announces Commercial Launch of New Helios Quantum Computer that Offers Unprecedented Accuracy to Enable Generative Quantum AI (GenQAI)

Helios launches with customers Amgen, BMW Group, JPMorganChase, and SoftBank Corp.

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantinuum, the world leader in quantum computing, today announced the launch of Helios, the world's most accurate general-purpose commercial quantum computer, designed to accelerate quantum computing adoption by enterprises. With the highest fidelity† of any commercial system and a first-of-its-kind real-time control engine, Helios enables developers to program a quantum computer in much the same way they program heterogeneous classical computers. A new, modern Python-based programming language called Guppy allows developers to seamlessly combine hybrid compute capabilities — quantum and classical — in a single program. Helios is now available to customers through Quantinuum's cloud service and on-premise offering.

"The next computing inflection point starts today," said Dr. Rajeeb Hazra, President & CEO of Quantinuum. "For the first time enterprises can access a highly accurate general purpose quantum computer to drive real world impact, transforming how industries innovate – from drug discovery to finance to advanced materials."

Helios unlocks the ability to enhance GenAI models with quantum generated data, thereby unlocking AI's full potential in areas such as data analysis, material design, and quantum chemistry. To accelerate GenQAI, Quantinuum is expanding its partnership with NVIDIA, integrating NVIDIA GB200 with Helios via NVIDIA NVQLink to create applications for targeted end markets. In addition, Quantinuum will switch to NVIDIA accelerated computing for Helios and future systems, using Quantinuum Guppy alongside the NVIDIA CUDA-Q platform to perform real-time error correction critical to its roadmap.

Quantinuum announced a growing community of early users and collaborators, including leaders in life sciences, materials, and energy sectors:

Amgen : an investor and research collaborator, exploring hybrid quantum-machine learning to advance data-driven discovery in biologics.

: an investor and research collaborator, exploring hybrid quantum-machine learning to advance data-driven discovery in biologics. BlueQubit : AI image recognition using real-world driving video data.

: AI image recognition using real-world driving video data. BMW Group : advancing sustainable mobility through materials research on fuel cell catalysts.

: advancing sustainable mobility through materials research on fuel cell catalysts. JPMorganChase : researching potential capabilities for advanced financial analytics.

: researching potential capabilities for advanced financial analytics. SoftBank Corp.: exploring organic materials for next-gen batteries, optical switches, and solar cells.

Today, Quantinuum also signed a strategic partnership agreement with Singapore's National Quantum Office (NQO) and National Quantum Computing Hub (NQCH) that includes access to Helios in country to accelerate commercial applications of quantum computing in the areas of computational biology and bioinformatics, financial modeling and optimization, advanced materials and chemistry, and combinatorial optimization. To support this strategic partnership, Quantinuum is establishing a world-class R&D and Operations Centre in Singapore.

Finally, as part of its strategy to expand the commercial reach of quantum computing, Quantinuum is introducing two new ecosystem programs. Q-Net, a new user group, will serve as a forum for customer feedback and collaboration, while a new startup partner program will invite developers to build and scale third party applications on Helios.

A blog post with more details on Helios can be read here. Visual assets and scientific papers can be downloaded here.

† Fidelity: In quantum computing, fidelity is a metric that determines the accuracy of system's computation. The lower a system's error rate, the higher its fidelity. Helios has the highest fidelities ever released to the market. Its key performance specifications are outlined below:

Physical qubits (PQ) : 98 PQ at 99.921% 2-qubit gate fidelity, and 99.9975% 1-qubit gate fidelity.

: 98 PQ at 99.921% 2-qubit gate fidelity, and 99.9975% 1-qubit gate fidelity. Logical qubits (LQ) : 94 LQ (error detected) globally entangled with better than physical performance; 50 LQ (error detected) with better than physical performance in a magnetism simulation; and 48 LQ (error corrected) with better than physical performance (99.99% state prep and measurement fidelity).

:

About Quantinuum

Quantinuum is the world leader in quantum computing. The company's quantum systems deliver the highest performance across all industry benchmarks. Quantinuum's over 630 employees, including 370+ scientists and engineers, across the US, UK, Germany, and Japan, are driving the quantum computing revolution. For more information, please visit www.quantinuum.com.

Quantinuum Helios, Powered by Honeywell, reflects that the Helios ion trap was manufactured by Honeywell. The Honeywell trademark is used under license from Honeywell International, Inc. Honeywell makes no representations or warranties with respect to this service.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2655950/5604548/Quantinuum_Logo.jpg