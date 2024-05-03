REALTY ONE GROUP CELEBRATES 19TH ANNIVERSARY WITH GLOBAL 'ONE DAY' OF VOLUNTEERING & GIVING BACK

Food Banks, Children, Veterans, Pets and Many More Benefit from the Global Franchisor's Charitable ONE Day

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, celebrate its May 1st anniversary - this year marks 19 years - with a day of volunteering and giving back across the globe. The ONE Family of U.S. real estate professionals from coast to coast as well as offices and affiliates in 20 more countries, generously donated thousands of hours on Wednesday helping children, veterans, food banks, pets and so many more.

"Being a part of our ONE Family means we are driven to make a positive impact in our communities, helping each other whenever and wherever we can," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group International. "Giving back is in our DNA because we know that ONE act of kindness can change a life!"

The internet was flooded Wednesday with images of Realty ONE Group agents and entire offices handing out food, repairing homes, collecting backpacks, and serving in so many other ways. In less than 24 hours, with more locations still submitting volunteer impact forms, the franchisor impacted over 334,000 lives and donated more than $60,000 in just this ONE day.

Realty ONE Group's ONE Cares, the 501(c)3 charitable arm of the organization, drives the 'Community' in the franchisor's 6C's values which also include Connect, Cares, Coaching, COOLTURE, and Commission. In 2023, the global franchisor transformed more than 200,000 lives.

Realty ONE Group International claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the third year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2024 Franchise 500 ® list. The only modern, lifestyle brand in the industry now has more than 19,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 locations in 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and 20 more countries and territories.

About Realty ONE Group International

Realty ONE Group International is one of the fastest growing, modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 19,000 real estate professionals in over 400 locations across 20 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, zONE. Realty ONE Group International has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for three consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com .

