Risen Energy Secures 1.2GW HJT Module Order from China Huaneng Group, Demonstrating Industry Leadership

NINGBO, China, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Risen Energy achieved a milestone in its strategic cooperation with China Huaneng Group. The total order volume for HJT modules between the two parties has reached 1.2 GW. As of now, Risen Energy has completed the delivery of nearly 600MW of modules, which are being efficiently applied in multiple large-scale ground-mounted power station projects under Huaneng. This achievement marks a new phase of GW-level delivery and value validation for HJT technology in mainstream power markets.

(PRNewsfoto/Risen Energy Co., Ltd)

As a globally leading energy group, China Huaneng is known for its stringent selection criteria for PV modules. This continuous order exceeding 1GW is regarded as a high recognition of Risen Energy's product value and brand strength by the market. It is understood that the Hyper-ion series HJT modules provided by Risen Energy for this project became the top choice due to their core advantage of "efficiency enhancement and cost reduction."

Technologically, these modules significantly reduce pure silver consumption through proprietary innovations including 0BB (Zero Busbar) technology, RisenLink stress-free interconnection technology, and ultra-thin silicon wafer process. While optimizing non-silicon costs, they align deeply with green and low-carbon manufacturing concepts. In terms of performance, the modules boast a maximum mass-produced power of 740Wp+ and a conversion efficiency that continues to lead the industry. With an ultra-high bifacial rate of 90%±5% and an ultra-low temperature coefficient of -0.24%/℃, they maintain stable power generation performance and low degradation characteristics even in high-irradiance, high-temperature environments like Yunnan. This can significantly increase full-lifecycle power generation and reduce Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE), precisely meeting Huaneng's core requirements of "high power, high yield, and low degradation."

The smooth delivery and grid connection of this 1GW order not only reflect product strength but also demonstrate efficient collaboration between the two parties in project execution. Leveraging stable production capacity, reliable product quality, and professional services, Risen Energy has ensured the on-time completion and efficient operation of multiple key power stations for Huaneng, laying a solid foundation for further deepening cooperation.

The collaboration between Risen Energy and China Huaneng is a typical case of a leading PV enterprise and a central state-owned energy group jointly promoting green transition. As the large-scale application of HJT technology accelerates, its role in enhancing the economic viability of PV power stations and supporting the "dual-carbon" goals will become increasingly prominent. A relevant person in charge of Risen Energy stated that the company will always prioritize customer value, continue to deepen R&D in cutting-edge technologies such as HJT, join hands with more global partners, and contribute to building a new-type power system and promoting green energy transition.