ROYAL CANADIAN MINT'S 2023 PURE SILVER COIN - ALLEGORY OF PEACE WINS COIN OF THE YEAR AWARD IN THE MOST INSPIRATIONAL CATEGORY

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Canadian Mint is honoured that its 2023 Pure Silver Coin – Allegory of Peace has captured this year's Coin of the Year Award in the Most Inspirational category. Through this prestigious annual awards program, the Mint competes with global industry peers for the world's most coveted recognition of excellence in coin design and manufacturing. This latest recognition of the Mint's creativity and the talent of its artists adds to a growing list of previous numismatic awards.

The Royal Canadian Mint’s 2023 Fine Silver Coin - Allegory of Peace

"The Royal Canadian Mint is committed to crafting collectibles that stand out for their quality, innovation and artistic vision. It is rewarding that our work in crafting a coin designed to appeal visually as well as emotionally is being recognized with a new Coin of the Year award," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "This award demonstrates the power of our innovation to inspire –a goal that drives us to find new ways to inspire people enjoy our coins and appreciate the important stories they have to tell."

In a design by artist Rebecca Yanovskaya, the allegorical figure of Peace represents Canada's longstanding commitment to peace. The reverse of the 2023 Pure Silver Coin – Allegory of Peace features a three-dimensional sculpture winged figure of Peace, suspended within the outer ring of the coin.

The absence of a field surrounding the image of Peace has allowed the miniature sculpture to be viewed from both the sides of the coin. Cast in pure silver and plated with gold, Peace is framed by olive branches as she stands atop the world with her wings slightly curled over protectively. She wears a crown of maple leaves, cradles a globe in one hand, and an olive wreath in the other. The allegory is flanked by an outer ring crafted in pure silver with an antique finish, featuring a motif composed of doves carrying an arrangement of olive and maple leaf branches. The motif repeats on the obverse, which features a rear view of the cast figure.

The annual Coin of the Year competition receives nominations from an international consortium of mint representatives and numismatists. The judging is conducted by an international panel of the world's leading mint officials, medalists, journalists, central bank and museum officials. The winners were selected from among 100 finalists spanning ten categories.

Images of the Mint's 2023 Pure Silver Coin – Allegory of Peace can be found here.

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, producing award-winning collector coins, market-leading bullion products, as well as Canada's prestigious military and civilian honours.

As an established London and COMEX Good Delivery refiner, the Mint also offers a full spectrum of best-in-class gold and silver refining services.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2478622/Royal_Canadian_Mint__RCM__ROYAL_CANADIAN_MINT_S_2023_PURE_SILVER.jpg