Sheaffer Pens Love Letter to Fans with New Emily in Paris Collection

Iconic Pen Brand Partners with Hit Series to Bring Parisian Elegance to Every Written Word

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheaffer, the legendary American writing instruments brand synonymous with timeless innovation and craftsmanship, announced a collaboration with Paramount Consumer Products for Netflix's beloved series, Emily in Paris, produced by Paramount Television Studios and creator Darren Star. Launching this holiday season, the limited-edition collection captures the romantic spirit of Paris and Emily Cooper's ambitious charm through exquisitely designed writing instruments, notebooks, and leather accessories.

The Sheaffer x Emily in Paris collection invites fans to channel their inner Emily Cooper with beautifully crafted products that celebrate the art of thoughtful communication. From fountain pens perfect for penning postcards from Paris to journals ideal for capturing everyday adventures, each piece embodies the show's sophisticated aesthetic and joie de vivre.

"Emily in Paris celebrates connection, creativity, and the power of words; values that have been at the heart of Sheaffer for over a century," said Nikhil Ranjan, CEO - Sheaffer. "This collaboration allows us to merge our heritage of fine writing with the show's modern, fashion-forward spirit. We are giving fans the tools to write their own Parisian love story, one elegant stroke at a time."

The collection features writing instruments adorned with Parisian motifs, notebooks with illustrated details inspired by Emily's adventures, and sophisticated leather accessories including key fob wallets and passport cases. The design palette mirrors the show's bold energy with pops of pink, classic black accents, and elegant gold hardware, quintessentially Emily.

The Sheaffer x Emily in Paris collection will be available from mid-November at select retailers world-wide and online at Sheaffer.com.

ABOUT SHEAFFER

For over a century, Sheaffer has stood as a symbol of refined craftsmanship and timeless luxury. Celebrated by connoisseurs worldwide, each Sheaffer pen unites heritage artistry with modern sophistication, an emblem of confidence, creativity, and distinction. From the hands of visionaries to collectors' showcases, Sheaffer transforms writing into an experience of prestige and purpose. In an age of fleeting digital impressions, Sheaffer endures as the mark of permanence, a global icon where innovation meets legacy, and every line becomes a lasting expression of elegance.

