Supporting more than 1,500 students across 50 universities, the partnership marks STARCARES' long-term commitment to developing future leaders through real-world learning.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARCARES, the community impact initiative of STARTRADER formerly known as STAR Foundation, has partnered with B-LEAD 2026, Vietnam's leading Management Trainee simulation competition, reinforcing its commitment to equipping the country's next generation of business leaders with the skills, confidence, and real-world experience to shape the future.

STARCARES Partners with B-LEAD 2026 to Empower Vietnam's Next Generation of Business Leaders STARCARES Partners with B-LEAD 2026 to Empower Vietnam's Next Generation of Business Leaders STARCARES Partners with B-LEAD 2026 to Empower Vietnam's Next Generation of Business Leaders

The partnership marks STARCARES' long-term commitment to developing Vietnam's future leaders. B-LEAD 2026 engages a community of over 3,000 aspiring leaders across four competition stages, culminating in a Grand Finale of nearly 300 participants, while providing hands-on business experience to more than 1,500 students from over 50 universities.

Through B-LEAD 2026, STARCARES is transforming learning into experience. The initiative gives students the opportunity to tackle real business challenges, strengthen leadership and teamwork, and build the confidence to turn ambition into action. It is an investment not only in future careers, but in a generation capable of creating lasting impact within their communities.

"Leadership begins when young people are empowered to step beyond the classroom and turn knowledge into action. Through B-LEAD 2026, we are proud to help unlock the potential of Vietnam's future leaders and support the journey that will shape tomorrow."

— Peter Karsten, Chief Executive Officer, STARTRADER

The collaboration also represents an important milestone in STARCARES' long-term community strategy in Vietnam. Guided by its vision, 'Bringing STAR, Delivering Care,' STARCARES continues to expand initiatives that promote education, youth development, and sustainable community impact, creating opportunities that extend well beyond the classroom.

As STARCARES strengthens its presence across Vietnam, partnerships such as B-LEAD 2026 reinforce its commitment to empowering young people with the skills, confidence, and opportunities needed to lead the future.

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