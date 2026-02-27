Strutt ev¹ Secures iF Design Award, Accelerating Commercial Momentum Following Phenomenal CES 2026 Launch

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strutt, a pioneer in smart personal mobility, announces today that its flagship vehicle, the Strutt ev¹, has been honored with the prestigious iF Design Award. This accolade further validates the company's technological leadership and accelerates its commercial momentum, reopening additional pre-order slots following a rapid sell-out of its initial early-bird allocation.

Recognized since 1954 as a global symbol of creative excellence, the iF label is awarded by an independent jury of 129 international design and sustainability experts. The ev¹ was selected through a rigorous evaluation of over 10,000 submissions from 68 countries. This win recognizes innovators who dare to challenge conventions, rethink systems, and elevate everyday experiences into meaningful impact - a philosophy that aligns with Strutt's design mission.

This latest honor adds to Strutt's rapidly expanding portfolio of top-tier industry recognition, which includes the 2026 CES Innovation Award and the highly coveted 2025 Red Dot: Luminary. The consecutive winning streak represents a powerful consensus from the global tech and design communities on the ev¹'s commercial viability and market-defining potential.

The ev¹ disrupts the current market by introducing smart vehicle capabilities to the personal transport sector for the very first time. The vehicle's proprietary evSense technology serves as a significant competitive moat. Utilizing advanced smart algorithms and LiDAR, the evSense system continuously maps the full complexity of the user's environment in real-time. It makes seamless adjustments to proactively prevent collisions with walls, furniture, pedestrians, and pets, redefining safety and user independence.

"Securing the iF Design Award is a validation of our strategic vision and execution," said Tony Hong, CEO of Strutt. "Following our CES Innovation Award and Red Dot: Luminary recognition, we are seeing these industry accolades translate directly into robust early-bird sales traction. Our focus remains on scaling our operations to meet this accelerating demand and delivering a product that removes the practical barriers of daily mobility."

Following the rapid sell-out of its initial run, Strutt has released an additional allocation and reopened pre-orders. Pre-orders will remain open through the end of February via Strutt's official website: Strutt ev¹ Pre-Order Deposit

About Strutt

Strutt is a Singapore-incorporated robotics company redefining personal transport through advanced sensing, self-driving technology, and award-winning industrial design. Since its global unveiling at CES 2026, the Strutt ev¹ has defined a new category in intelligent personal mobility, engineered to deliver electric-vehicle-level safety, intelligence, and control in a compact personal vehicle built for everyday use.

