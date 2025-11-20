SUNMI CPad Series Gains Global Traction with All-in-One Design

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNMI, a global leader in smart commercial devices, has seen rapid international adoption of its CPad series since its launch later this year. The business tablet lineup, including the payment-integrated SUNMI CPad PAY, is replacing traditional multi-device setups across retail, food service, and finance sectors worldwide.

Solving Real Business Challenges

"Commercial spaces need integrated solutions, not fragmented gadgets," said Jack Lin, Founder and CEO of SUNMI. "The CPad series was designed from the ground up to address the limitations of consumer tablets in business environments. Market response confirms we're on the right track."

Three Key Differentiators

Adaptable Magnetic Ecosystem

The Quick Lock magnetic system enables instant transformation between handheld, countertop, and wall-mounted configurations, providing unprecedented operational flexibility. Enterprise-Grade Reliability

Powered by Qualcomm's octa-core processors and enhanced by SUNMI Hyper Wi-Fi technology, the devices maintain consistent performance during peak hours and network challenges. Built-in Payment Infrastructure

The CPad PAY features comprehensive payment integration supporting NFC, QR codes, and card transactions, while SUNMI's device management platform enables centralized control of global deployments.

Global Implementation Success

South Korea: Over 1,000 restaurant locations utilize CPad for tableside ordering, significantly improving service speed

Ethiopia: Banking institutions deploy CPad PAY units to drive digital transformation in financial services

Banking institutions deploy CPad PAY units to drive digital transformation in financial services 7-Eleven: Stores worldwide consolidate inventory management, task coordination, and order processing through unified CPad systems

Future Development

With the CPad series establishing a new standard for business tablets, SUNMI continues to expand its commercial device ecosystem. The company's commitment includes three-year warranty coverage and five-year product availability, ensuring long-term reliability for business partners.

The successful rollout demonstrates growing market preference for purpose-built commercial solutions over adapted consumer technology, positioning SUNMI for continued innovation in the smart business device space.

