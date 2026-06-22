Supermicro Delivers NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL4 End-to-End DCBBS Blueprint with Native FP64 Performance for Converged HPC and AI Infrastructure

Total solution includes up to 1,152 NVIDIA Rubin GPUs and 576 NVIDIA Vera CPUs in liquid-cooled racks—3.2MW Scalable Unit delivers next-generation performance for AI workloads and FP64 simulation, scalable to research clusters of any size

DLC-2 Direct Liquid Cooling supports 362 kW per rack with 3x in-row CDUs per Scalable Unit plus cold plates, manifolds, and SMC PG25-A ultra-high electrical impedance coolant

End-to-end solution accelerates AI and HPC infrastructure buildout for scientific research starting with project planning and site survey, through manufacturing and testing, to on-site deployment

SAN JOSE, Calif. and HAMBURG, Germany, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), an AI, Enterprise, Storage, and 5G/Edge Total Solution Provider introduces the Data Center Building Block Solutions® (DCBBS) Blueprint for HPC based on the NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL4 platform, announced at ISC 2026. Following Supermicro's DCBBS Blueprints for NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 and NVIDIA HGX Rubin NVL8 introduced at Computex, the Blueprint for HPC and AI applies the same end-to-end methodology to scientific computing. The Blueprint is based on Supermicro's DCBBS, which provide the necessary compute, networking, advanced liquid cooling, power distribution, and site infrastructure, delivered by a team of Supermicro DCBBS experts to accelerate time-to-online for research institutions and supercomputing centers.

NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL4

"Scientific discovery has always been driven by the tools available to researchers, and AI has become an essential part of the research process," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "The institutions that accelerate infrastructure deployment will lead the next generation of breakthroughs. With our DCBBS Blueprints for NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL4, research organizations can confidently deploy HPC and AI infrastructure at any scale, knowing that it is backed by Supermicro's proven experience building some of the world's largest liquid-cooled clusters."

Click here for more information on DCBBS.

Researchers increasingly rely on a converged approach to computing, pairing traditional FP64 double-precision simulation with accelerated computing and AI methods, revolutionizing time-to-discovery across climate research, drug discovery, materials science, and energy. The NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL4 platform is built for this convergence, and the DCBBS Blueprint for HPC defines the steps to deploy it successfully, backed by Supermicro's proven track-record building the world's largest liquid-cooled supercomputing clusters featuring over 100,000 GPUs.

The Blueprint covers the full end-to-end sequence that Supermicro has used to complete large-scale liquid-cooled projects at record-breaking speeds. On-site facility surveys conducted by the Supermicro experts assess loading dock access, data hall measurements and clearances, floor load ratings, and existing power and cooling infrastructure to inform a design proposal tailored to each project. Solution integration begins well before delivery, with racking, stacking, cabling, and system-level (L10) and cluster-level (L11) testing performed in Supermicro's global manufacturing facilities. White-glove delivery and on-site integration cover rack placement, power and cooling connections, network cabling, commissioning, and on-site solution validation, with ongoing support options including on-site response times as fast as 4 hours for mission-critical uptime.

A Scalable AI and HPC Solution to Modernize Computing Infrastructure for Scientific Research

The Supermicro DCBBS Blueprint for HPC and AI based on the NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL4 Scalable Unit contains the following, which can be multiplied to deploy clusters of any size, from 3.2MW to 1GW:

8x liquid-cooled compute racks in customized 52U, 750mm-wide enclosures each housing 36 NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL4 nodes within a 362 kW envelope, for a total of 288 nodes, up to 1,152 NVIDIA Rubin GPUs, and 576 NVIDIA Vera CPUs per Scalable Unit

Advanced Direct Liquid Cooling technology stack (DLC-2), including 3x in-row cooling distribution units (up to 1.8MW each) per Scalable Unit in a 2+1 redundant configuration, direct-to-chip copper cold plates, and vertically mounted cooling distribution manifolds, featuring Supermicro SMC PG25-A coolant engineered for exceptional chemical and thermal stability

NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand compute fabric across dedicated networking switch racks with fully liquid-cooled options available, providing the high-bandwidth scale-out interconnect for distributed scientific and AI workloads

Rack power and management: 8x 72 kW power shelves per compute rack delivering busbar power for the 362 kW rack envelope, with two ToR management switches per rack for out-of-band control

Configurations for HPC and AI based on the NVIDIA GB200 NVL4 are also available for immediate deployment.

Supermicro DCBBS delivers complete, modular AI infrastructure built from validated components and subsystems, enabling flexible deployment from individual servers and networking to full rack-scale and data center-level solutions, including software and services. Supermicro continues to lead the industry with its comprehensive portfolio of AI infrastructure solutions, enabling organizations worldwide to deploy scalable, efficient, and environmentally responsible AI data centers.

Supermicro will showcase its HPC and AI infrastructure solutions at ISC 2026 in Hall H, B10. For more information, visit www.supermicro.com.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2997969/Super_Micro_Computer_Inc__Introduces_DCBBS.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443241/Supermicro_Logo.jpg