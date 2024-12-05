THE COUNTDOWN BEGINS TO THE TRAILBLAZING GAMES OF THE FUTURE 2025

Phygital clubs from around the world will also be delighted to hear that the first four phygital disciplines for the Games have been officially revealed as Phygital Football, Phygital Basketball, Phygital Shooter, and Phygital Dancing – with a wide range of further exciting disciplines to be announced over the coming months.

Marrying perfectly the physical and digital sporting worlds, the Games of the Future is a groundbreaking concept that redefines conventions by incorporating advanced technologies into competitive disciplines. Players compete in their chosen discipline across two rounds: the first focuses on physical sporting performance, followed by a second round where players look to showcase their digital gaming prowess.

Qualifying for a hotly contested place at the undeniable pinnacle event in the phygital sporting calendar is well underway. World Phygital Community (WPC) members have already held GOTF Minors, which featured rival phygital athletes from specific parts of their country competing against each other in their chosen disciplines. The winners from the GOTF Minors have progressed to the GOTF Majors, where they will face GOTF Minor winners from their country.

The next step on the path to the Games of the Future is for the GOTF Major winners from around the world to compete in the GOTF 2025 Qualifiers, where only the top performing clubs will secure a coveted spot at the 2025 in November.

Nis Hatt, CEO of Phygital International, shared his enthusiasm for the journey ahead: "We are excited to lead the charge in shaping the future of sports as we set the stage for a landmark event at the Games of the Future 2025 in the UAE.

"This is more than just a competition - it's a convergence of global talent and innovation, where the world's best will come together in an unprecedented arena. Through phygital sports, a cutting-edge blend of physical and digital competition, we're redefining the possibilities in athletics and unveiling a transformative new chapter in the world of sports. We can't wait to witness these future champions thrive and inspire."

The UAE's selection as host, officially announced during the inaugural World Phygital Summit in Istanbul, Turkey, in June 2024, further solidifies its position as a global leader in cutting-edge sports and esports events. The event will highlight the Emirates' world-class capabilities in hosting global sporting tournaments and align with the UAE's broader vision to be a gaming and technological advancement hub. The UAE's commitment to fostering a dynamic gaming ecosystem, supported by its cutting-edge infrastructure and government-backed initiatives, will undoubtedly create a perfect environment for this sporting spectacle.

The Games of the Future is open to all, welcoming participants and spectators from all backgrounds. Stay tuned, further details will be unveiled as this event draws closer.

To find out more about how to get involved, the latest news, and updates on further exciting phygital disciplines to feature in the 2025 tournament visit: https://phygitalinternational.com.

Notes to Editors

About Phygital International

Phygital International is the global leader in promoting and innovating phygital sports, seamlessly blending the physical sports and digital gaming realms in competitive events. As the official custodian and operator of the global annual Games of the Future, Phygital International is redefining the sports experience for a new era. Through its role as a tournament organizer and host-nation bid overseer, Phygital International unites athletes, gamers, and communities in a unique hybrid environment, pushing the boundaries of both traditional sports and gaming worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://phygitalinternational.com/

About The Games of the Future (GOTF)

The Games of the Future is an annual, international and transformative event that fuses the worlds of physical sports and digital gaming, as the pinnacle of phygital sport and an unparalleled sporting experience. The tournament brings together the next generation of athletes and gamers, as well as spectators and communities from all over the world to compete in a diverse range of phygital disciplines and challenges. The Games of the Future embraces equality, diversity and inclusion and places no restrictions on participants by welcoming everyone. The 2025 and 2026 Games of the Future will be held in UAE and Kazakhstan respectively. Prior to the main event, clubs compete in GOTF Minor and Major tournaments, organized by World Phygital Community (WPC) members, for a chance to compete at the GOTF Qualifiers and then ultimately, the GOTF global tournament.

For more information, please visit https://gofuture.games/

About the World Phygital Community (WPC)

The World Phygital Community (WPC) is a non-profit, international organization which aims to promote phygital sport worldwide by uniting physical and digital communities globally. The non-commercial organization aims to build a community of global partners, members, and followers. It is responsible for providing guardianship of the rules and regulations of phygital sport and the qualifying mechanism for the Games of the Future.

For more information please visit: https://worldphygital.org/

