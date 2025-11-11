The Frequency School Launches First 'World Frequency Day' on 11/11 to spread global unity through music and wellness

New international day aims to raise awareness about positive impacts of sound frequencies on mental and physical health

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frequency School by U.S. Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum producer Maejor launched the inaugural "World Frequency Day" in Dubai on 11/11 (Tuesday) in a bid to amplify the universal language of music and harness the transformative power of sound frequencies to promote unity, harmony, and physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing around the planet.

World Frequency Day is celebrated on November 11th each year. The mission of this day is to raise awareness about the positive effects of sound frequencies on mental and physical health and the overall well-being of people around the globe.

With the mantra "Tuned in Together", World Frequency Day is celebrated on Tuesday November 11, 2025, and will be observed annually, with people across the globe elevating a new rhythm of connection, resonance and humanity.

The date 11/11 was chosen to symbolize unity, balance, and resonance - core principles at the heart of the frequency movement.

Maejor, Founder and Visionary of the Frequency School:

"World Frequency Day is a milestone in recognizing the universal power of sound to connect and inspire. By dedicating November 11 to the advancement of the arts, science and practice of intentional frequencies, we are taking an important step toward raising awareness of their profound impact on human health and well-being worldwide."

Martina Fuchs, Initiator of World Frequency Day and Co-Founder of the Frequency School:

"From the rhythm of our heartbeat to the resonance of music, frequencies shape every aspect of our lives. World Frequency Day is a global moment where humanity tunes in together - harnessing the power of sound and vibration to inspire unity, wellness, and harmony ."

The landmark initiative is powered by global leadership engine ALPHAWHISPERERS™, a breakthrough movement for systemic, generational and sustainable change, and Learnstar, a top African edutainment platform that provides e-learning courses from industry leaders and celebrities to creatives and professionals.

The day culminates with a flagship event at Creators HQ in Dubai gathering global creatives, wellness experts and business leaders:

Alia Al Hammadi, vice chairperson at the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit; world-renowned British Artist and Humanitarian Sacha Jafri; impact entrepreneur Kunal Sood; Carol Carter, founder and CEO of GlobalMindED; spiritual teacher, entrepreneur, and influencer Master Sri Akarshana; yoga master instructor and wellness expert Allaoua Gaham; longevity expert Sabinije von Gaffke; founder of Our Highest Mantra (OHM) Sathi Roy; T Chanela Ibrahim founder of Rodeo Park; board-certified clinical hypnotherapist and sound healer Letizia Silvestri; FutureVerse founder Dr. Batoul Salman Kherbiek; transformation leadership architect Anna Kuusela; and many more.

This groundbreaking global activation has also sparked dozens of satellite events, amplification and collaboration campaigns with artists, innovators, and wellness advocates spanning all time zones and held at 11:11 AM and 11:11 PM local times.

Communities and partners across the world were invited to participate and host activities, such as:

Eddie Stern, yoga teacher and author, in NYC

Indian charity Harmony House, in New Delhi

Aiglon College, in Switzerland

Master Oh, Qi master and happiness ambassador, in Mexico

Lang Lang International Music Foundation, in London

Wellness Collective, in the Philippines

High Frequency Highway, in Charlotte, USA

Wellness Omakase Experience, in Malaysia; and many more.

Janet C. Salazar, Chairman of the ALPHAWIN Venture Group and Executive Chairman of the Foundation for the Support of the United Nations (FSUN):

"We stand on the brink of a global leadership revolution. Now more than ever, one thing is clear: the urgency for change, focusing on reframing how power and influence operate in our society, is undeniable. As we face unprecedented global challenges, we need architects for a new era of exponential leadership - one that is more innovative, inclusive, sustainable and just - where change starts from the power behind power."

Kshitij Sainani, Founder and CEO of Learnstar and Director KGSK Alliance West Africa and Asia:

" World Frequency Day marks the rise of a new consciousness - one where creativity, learning, and vibration come together to elevate humanity. At Learnstar, we've always believed that education is not just about knowledge, but about energy - the kind that inspires, uplifts, and connects people across cultures. Through our partnership with Frequency School, this historic day is more than a gathering of creators; it's a global movement to show how sound and storytelling can reimagine the way we learn and live. This is the dawn of a new chapter - where education vibrates on a higher frequency, unlocking creativity and purpose for a new generation of thinkers and dreamers worldwide."

Kingsley Maduka, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of the Frequency School:

" I'm grateful to be a part of the launch of World Frequency Day. Bringing more awareness to how music and wellness intersect allows the Frequency School, likeminded organizations and individuals to pour into humanity in a very intentional way. This call-to-action highlights how we can use sound therapy and wellness tools daily for our mind and body. "

Brandon Lee, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer of the Frequency School:

" World Frequency Day reminds us that sound is not just heard, it shapes our emotions, our health, and our connection to one another. By tuning into the power of frequency, we can align ourselves and our world toward greater harmony."

Aaron Dawson, Co-Founder and Creative Director of the Frequency School:

"World Frequency Day is a day to celebrate life's gift of sound and the power of music to create global resonance and alignment. It's an opportunity for the world to harmonize in well-being, unity, and joy. This day is for the dreamers who still have faith and work toward it every day, starting within."

ABOUT WORLD FREQUENCY DAY:

World Frequency Day is an annual global observance held on November 11 to raise awareness about the positive effects of sound frequencies on mental and physical health and the overall well-being of people around the globe.

Created in 2025 by The Frequency School - a global initiative founded by U.S. Grammy-nominated producer Maejor, Martina Fuchs, Kingsley M, Brandon Lee, and Aaron Dawson - the day promotes sound therapy as a tool to nurture mind, body, and spirit.

To mark the occasion, tune into soothing frequencies, try meditation or breath work, play singing bowls or gongs, or enjoy the sounds of nature.

ABOUT THE FREQUENCY SCHOOL:

The Frequency School first launched at Aiglon College in Switzerland in 2024, introducing sound and music therapy to support student mental health and emotional well-being.

Born from lived experience, not just ambition, Frequency School began when Grammy-nominated artist Maejor turned to sound during his cancer recovery and discovered its therapeutic power. Alongside co-founders Brandon Lee, Kingsley Maduka, Martina Fuchs, and Aaron Dawson, they set out to make sound-based wellness more accessible through tools that fit real lives.

At its core, the Frequency School believes in small, consistent change, getting 1% better every day. Through music, creativity, and science-backed sound practices, the school invites to reconnect and build clarity, balance, and resilience from the inside out.

