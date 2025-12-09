With Child Deaths Projected to Rise for the First Time in a Century, Gates Foundation and Mohamed Bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity Urge Action as World Faces Critical Turning Point

At Goalkeepers Abu Dhabi, global leaders outline a path to improve and save the lives of millions of children through lifesaving innovation and renewed investment

Partners announce $1.9 billion to advance polio eradication

Event held in partnership with the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity highlights urgency, honors leadership, and showcases champions advancing progress despite historic global funding cuts

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Goalkeepers Abu Dhabi, leaders from government, philanthropy, business, and civil society issued a unified call to accelerate progress on child survival and infectious disease eradication. The appeal was anchored by US$1.9 billion in commitments to advance polio eradication announced earlier in the day at Abu Dhabi Finance Week.

The Gates Foundation contributed US$1.2 billion, reflecting its long-term commitment to a future where no mother, baby, or child dies from preventable causes, and where deadly infectious diseases like polio are eliminated forever.

Co-hosted by the Gates Foundation and the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, Goalkeepers Abu Dhabi brought together more than 500 global leaders. The leaders delivered a clear message: the world must act now to reverse rising child deaths, stop preventable maternal deaths and finish the job of ending preventable diseases, starting with polio.

Held in the Middle East and North Africa region for the first time, the event marks a significant expansion of Goalkeepers to audiences across the region and underscores the UAE's growing leadership in child health. Together, the leaders delivered a clear message: the world must act now to reverse rising child deaths and finish the job of ending preventable diseases, starting with polio.

New data from the Gates Foundation's 2025 Goalkeepers Report shows that the number of children dying before age 5 is projected to rise for the first time in a century. Leaders stressed that this turning point demands bold choices, renewed financing, and commitment to scaling innovations that can save millions of lives by 2045.

$1.9 Billion in New Commitments Toward Polio Eradication Announced

Earlier in the day in the pledging event convened by the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, countries, philanthropic foundations, and development partners announced US$1.9 billion including approximately US$1.2 billion in newly pledged funds that reduce the remaining resource gap for the Global Polio Eradication Initiative's (GPEI) 2022-2029 Strategy to $440 million. This funding will strengthen global health systems, expand immunization, and accelerate progress toward polio eradication.

"Far too many children are still dying from diseases we know how to prevent," said Bill Gates, chair of the Gates Foundation. "The tools exist—vaccines, treatments, and proven delivery strategies—and countries are working hard to get them to those who need them most. The support announced today will strengthen those efforts, protect the most vulnerable children, and help the world stay on course to end polio for good."

The pledges reflect the growing recognition that even in a constrained global fiscal environment, strategic investment in human health delivers unmatched returns.

A significant portion of the funding will support child survival efforts: expanding vaccine access, protecting newborns, and sustaining critical immunization programs in fragile and conflict-affected settings.

With polio now 99.9% eradicated, leaders stressed that closing the final gap is both a moral imperative and proof that coordinated global action can defeat even the toughest diseases.

"Polio eradication is within reach and today's generous pledges bring us closer than ever to this goal," said Her Excellency Dr Shamma Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Acting Director General of the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity. "Both Goalkeepers Abu Dhabi and today's pledging moment underscore what is possible when countries and donors act together: a world free from polio and a healthier, more resilient future for all."

Under the leadership of His Highness Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity works with partners to accelerate progress towards a healthier and more equitable world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has personally committed US$525 million since 2011 to polio eradication, helping to reach more than 400 million children each year with vaccines.

Goalkeepers Abu Dhabi: Imagine the Possible

This year's Goalkeepers Abu Dhabi theme, "Imagine the Possible," spotlighted what the world can achieve with courage, partnership, and innovation.

Key moments included:

An address by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, honoring H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, "Mother of the Nation," and celebrating decades of progress for women and children

Host David Oyelowo, acclaimed actor and advocate, guiding the evening with purpose and urgency

CNN International's Managing Editor Becky Anderson bringing Bill Gates and Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE minister of state for international cooperation, together on stage

Ramesh Ferris, polio survivor and global champion, delivering a powerful call to achieve eradication

Storytelling performances from global changemakers sharing lived experiences on child survival and equity

A standout musical performance by Adekunle Gold that energized the audience with a message of resilience and hope

These voices illustrate that progress is possible when the world commits to it.

About the Gates Foundation

Guided by the belief that every life has equal value, the Gates Foundation works to help all people lead healthy, productive lives. In developing countries, we work with partners to create impactful solutions so that people can take charge of their futures and achieve their full potential. In the United States, we aim to ensure that everyone—especially those with the fewest resources—has access to the opportunities needed to succeed in school and life. Based in Seattle, Washington, the foundation is led by CEO Mark Suzman, under the direction of Bill Gates and our governing board.

About Goalkeepers

Goalkeepers is the foundation's campaign to accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (Global Goals). By sharing stories and data behind the Global Goals through an annual report, the Gates Foundation hopes to inspire a new generation of leaders—Goalkeepers who raise awareness of progress, hold their leaders accountable, and drive action to achieve the Global Goals.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2840671/Gates_Foundation_vaccination_campaign.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2840672/Gates_Foundation_Vaccinators_Helena_Massah_and_Boakai_Sesay_walk.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2840850/Gates_Foundation___3.jpg