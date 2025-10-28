Xinhua Silk Road: Innovation, tradition deeply integrated on TCM trade fair in China's Zhangshu City

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China's Zhangshu City, a famed industrial hub of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) for centuries, has actively promoted integration of tradition and innovation for China's traditional medicines and medical treatment on its annual TCM fair.

The 56th National Medicinal Materials and Pharmaceuticals Trade Fair, which was held on October 16-18 in Zhangshu City in east China's Jiangxi Province, provided a platform for TCM experts to exchange cutting-edge ideas on topics like protection of TCM resources and application of satellite remote sensing technology in a bid to facilitate high-quality development of the industry.

The fair also featured a one-stop match-making platform to help find partners for the TCM companies to put their latest innovative medicines and technologies into mass production. Ten cooperative agreements on TCM industrial projects covering medical equipment and new medicine development were signed on the fair.

On the fair, many visitors were excited to experience TCM treatment by a robot or AI "doctor". Adoption of hi-techs in diagnosing process could collect patients' pulses condition and recognize their constitution in two minutes, providing TCM doctors with efficient and precise references. It not only retains TCM's personalization of treatment based on syndrome differentiation but also raises the efficiency of initial patient screenings.

Meanwhile, many TCM-inspired creative cultural products, such as TCM-made ice cream bar, bracelets and lip sticks were also showcased on the fair, further expanding the use of the TCM in people's daily life.

