ZTE CEO Xu Ziyang at 5G Summit & User Congress 2024: Digital Bridge of Civilization, Link Across Carbon & Silicon

ISTANBUL, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation, a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, announced that its CEO, Xu Ziyang, attended the 5G Summit & User Conference 2024, where he delivered a keynote speech titled "Digital Bridge of Civilization, Link Across Carbon & Silicon". The conference, held under the theme "Flourish Through Intelligent Innovation", gathered industry leaders to discuss the transformative impact of intelligent solutions.

In his speech, Xu Ziyang highlighted ZTE's remarkable achievements in promoting technological innovation and industrial integration in the digital and intelligent era. In his address, he emphasized four key types of connections that are reshaping industries:

Data Link builds a digital Silk Road, connecting the world seamlessly.

builds a digital Silk Road, connecting the world seamlessly. Wisdom Link redefines computing power and intelligence, transforming productivity across industries.

redefines computing power and intelligence, transforming productivity across industries. Symbiotic Link builds ecosystem collaboration, where technology and the environment evolve together.

builds ecosystem collaboration, where technology and the environment evolve together. Civilization Link connects carbon-based life and silicon-based intelligence, opening endless possibilities for collaboration between humans and AI.

Data Link

ZTE drives network technology innovation and upgrades. With four key capabilities including UBR, FDD Massive MIMO, RAN Computing, and Green Network, it creates efficient, lightweight 5G networks. It's committed to sustainability, achieving comprehensive energy savings. OTN technology upgrades to 800G and can evolve to 1.6T. In home broadband, FTTR and CPE shipments are significant. It bridges the digital divide globally, and its networks cover various areas, including new frontiers like low-altitude, high-altitude, and space.

Wisdom Link

ZTE leads in general and intelligent computing in the Chinese telecom market. In accelerated computing, it has relevant proposals for better performance and efficiency. It offers customized servers for intelligent computing scenarios, like the G6 series with new CPUs and DPUs. ZTE provides efficient computing power through high-bandwidth connections. Its advanced liquid cooling technology increases CDU cooling efficiency by 30%. ZTE's self-developed "Nebula LLM" has improved internal R&D efficiency. For telcos, the Nebula Telecom Model reduces operators' manual maintenance workload. It also has industry-specific models for digital transformation.

Symbiotic Link

ZTE drives innovation through individual breakthroughs and cross-industry collaboration, partnering globally to explore digital transformation. In Thailand, ZTE developed a 5G-enabled digital food factory, and in Turkey, it's automating agriculture using 5G networks, drones, and autonomous vehicles. In Malaysia, ZTE enabled 5G ultra-HD broadcasting for the 2024 Sukma Games using millimeter-wave wireless technology.

Green transition is essential to digital transformation. ZTE has reduced carbon emissions by 10% annually, achieved an "A" CDP rating, and plans to reach scope 1 and 2 carbon neutrality by 2040 and net-zero emissions by 2050 with SBTi. ZTE collaborates globally toward an intelligent and sustainable future.

Investment in underlying - technology R&D drives technological evolution

ZTE's sustained commitment to foundational R&D has led to significant advancements in core chip technology and efficient power amplification. With a unified architecture that enhances deployment and flexibility, alongside strong software platforms like the TECS Cloud Platform and Nebula LLM, ZTE empowers telecom operators to maintain a competitive edge. Its end-to-end solutions drive digital transformation, fostering lasting competitiveness across industries.

Civilization Link

The flow of bits, like the unceasing waters of the Bosphorus Strait, connects the physical and digital worlds. The evolution of connections propels civilization's progress, and continuous innovation enriches collective knowledge. ZTE aims to bridge the world via connectivity, generate new opportunities with digital intelligence, and inaugurate a new era of human civilization.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

ZTE Corporation

Communications

Email: [email protected]