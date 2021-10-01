$ 100 Mn growth in Heated Bedding Market between 2021 and 2025 | Product Premiumization to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The heated bedding market size is expected to increase by USD 100.88 million between 2021 and 2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.



Know about the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the Heated Bedding Market.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as product premiumization and benefits associated with heated bedding products will drive the growth of the market. However, ease of substitution might hamper the market growth.

Stringent regulatory standards will provide several growth opportunities for the market players. On the other hand, increasing competition from bed climate-control systems will challenge the growth.

Company Profiles

The heated bedding market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Brothers Bedding Mattress Factory, Living Earth Crafts, Medisana GmbH, Microlife Corp., Newell Brands Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Tenacta Group Spa, The Surgical Co. Group, The Vermont Country Store, and Thermotex Therapy Systems Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into Heated blankets and throws and Heated mattress pads. The market growth in the heated blankets and throws segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Heated Bedding Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 100.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.10 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Brothers Bedding Mattress Factory, Living Earth Crafts, Medisana GmbH, Microlife Corp., Newell Brands Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Tenacta Group Spa, The Surgical Co. Group, The Vermont Country Store, and Thermotex Therapy Systems Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

