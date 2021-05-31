$ 2.16 Bn growth expected in Anti-Reflective Coatings Market 2021-2025 | AccuCoat Inc., AGC Inc., and Carl Zeiss AG emerge as major vendors | Technavio

The anti-reflective coatings market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Anti-Reflective Coatings Market Participants:

AccuCoat Inc.

The company offers a wide range of anti-reflecting coatings such as Multilayer Anti-Reflective Coating AC100, Single Layer Anti-Reflective Optical Coating AC120, Multilayer Broadband Anti-Reflective Coating AC145, and others.

AGC Inc.

The company offers anti-reflecting coating technology that includes Touch panels, Digital signage, Optical filter solutions for sensors and cameras, and Interior vehicle displays.

Carl Zeiss AG

The company offers anti-reflecting coatings such as LotuTec anti-reflecting coatings, DuraVision Silver anti-reflecting coatings, DuraVision Platinumanti-reflecting coatings, and DuraVision BlueProtect anti-reflecting coatings.

Anti-Reflective Coatings Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Anti-reflective coatings market is segmented as below:

Application

Eyewear



Electronics



Solar



Automobile



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

The anti-reflective coatings market is driven by the growing demand for anti-reflective coatings in the solar industry. In addition, a rise in demand from the consumer electronics industry is expected to trigger the anti-reflective coatings market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

