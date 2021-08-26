$ 2.42 bn growth in the Electrical Toothbrush Market |Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives| 17000+ Technavio Report
Aug 26, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric toothbrush market has the potential to grow by USD 2.42 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.13%. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., FOREO AB, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lion Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Quip NYC Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Xiaomi Corp. are some of the major market participants.
Impact of COVID-19
The industry is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The market will have a direct impact due to the spread. In the short term, the market demand will show Superior growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Distribution Channel, which is the leading segment in the market?
The electric toothbrush market share growth by the offline segment is the leading market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The electric toothbrush market has the potential to grow by USD 2.42 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.13%.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The rising prevalence of periodontal diseases will drive the adoption of electric toothbrushes. However, factors such as the high cost of electric toothbrushes may impede the market growth.
- How big is the North America market?
45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.
Although the rising awareness of oral health and increased marketing and promotion will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the highly competitive market and stringent regulatory policies are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this electric toothbrush market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Electric Toothbrush Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Electric Toothbrush Market is segmented as below:
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Electric Toothbrush Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The electric toothbrush market report covers the following areas:
- Electric Toothbrush Market Size
- Electric Toothbrush Market Trends
- Electric Toothbrush Market Industry Analysis.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Electric Toothbrush Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist electric toothbrush market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the electric toothbrush market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the electric toothbrush market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric toothbrush market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Church and Dwight Co. Inc.
- Colgate-Palmolive Co.
- FOREO AB
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Lion Corp.
- OMRON Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Quip NYC Inc.
- The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Xiaomi Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
